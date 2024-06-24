Pregnant Mom In Perlis Suffers Miscarriage After Tree Falls On Bike

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young mother who was 5-months pregnant suffered a miscarriage when the motorcycle she was travelling on with her husband was hit by an uprooted tree along Jalan Kampung Padang Benta, Simpang Empat early Sunday morning.

Kangar district deputy police chief Supt Baeyah Abdul Wahab said the incident occurred around 3am.

The victims, Muhammad Danish Hakim Hanizam, 18, and his wife Nuraleya Syazreena Roslan Anuar, 18, were severely injured.

Muhammad Danish sustained a fracture in his right thigh, while Nuraleya suffered a head injury and fractures in both hips.

The couple was traveling home from a restaurant in Sungai Baru, Simpang Empat, with Nuraleya riding the motorcycle and Muhammad Danish as the pillion passenger.

As they reached Jalan Kampung Padang Benta, an uprooted tree fell on their motorcycle, the result of an early morning storm.

Baeyah detailed that the accident was a direct consequence of the severe weather conditions that had been affecting the area.

Both victims were promptly taken to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) for further treatment.

In a related update, Perlis Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Kol (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud disclosed that as of 10am yesterday, 31 incidents of fallen trees and blown-off roofs had been reported following stormy weather.

There were also reports of damaged homes since Friday night until early Sunday morning across the state.

The Perlis APM and other emergency services have been actively clearing the debris to restore normalcy and ensure the safety of the public.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and report any additional incidents or hazards caused by the storm.

This tragic event highlights the unpredictable nature of severe weather and the importance of being vigilant during such times.

