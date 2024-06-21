Alan Walker’s Concert In Malaysia Postponed To A Later Date

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fans of Norwegian-British DJ Alan Walker will have to wait a little longer to watch him perform live at Sunway Lagoon.

The Walkerworld Tour Asia Tour Part 1 featuring Indonesian singer Putri Ariani was supposed to be held at the Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon on Saturday, 22 June.

Walker and Putri Ariani held a press conference at Sunway Resort Hotel on 29 May to promote the event.

On Instagram, Walker explained that he had to postpone the concert to a later date this year due to “unforeseen, unexpected, and very unfortunate circumstances that are completely and entirely out of mine and my teams’ hands.”

Fans who bought the tickets can either hold onto their tickets to be used at a later date or request a refund from the local promoter, Megatix. The refund request can be submitted by emailing enquiries@megatix.my before 5pm on 20 July 2024.

Walker apologised at the end of the post and expressed his wish to see his fans soon “in the fall.”

