Scary Moment As Roller Coaster At Indoor Theme Park Stops Mid-Ride

In a theme park, the roller coaster ride is usually what most people look forward to given its thrill and scare factors.

But what is scarier than the ride itself? Getting stuck mid-ride, of course. With flashes of the Final Destination movie franchise playing in your head.

Recently a TikTok video shared by Neja showed a scary moment at the Berjaya Times Square theme park.

What started out as a fun ride allegedly became their worst nightmare when the roller coaster stopped as it was coming down the track.

The video looked scary as some people were walking on the track to get to safety.

From such a height, you can imagine how dangerous it is to walk on the track without any safety gear.

This video has garnered half a million views. Looking at the comment section, it seems like this is allegedly a reoccurring incident as many shared that they have been in the same situation.

One of them shared that the passengers were lucky enough as the roller coaster did not break down during the 360° loop.

Others pointed out that it is time to upgrade the theme park.

There are no reports of injury from the incident and it looks like all the passengers on the roller coaster safely reached the ground.

