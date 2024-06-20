“Ride Through Hell” – LRT Passes By Fiery Blaze In Pudu, Video Shows Movie-Like Scene

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video taken by a passenger on board the Light Rail Transit (LRT) train on Monday was like the scene of a Hollywood movie.

As the video spread, comments ranged from disbelief to “ride through hell” and references to Dragonforce’s Through The Fire And Flame.

So what happened?

It was Tuesday night, 18 June, and a fire broke out along Jalan Pudu, engulfing several squatter houses.

The raging blaze also destroyed several cars, bikes and the top floor of a shophouse.

The location of the fire was next to the Pudu LRT station and the video was taken by a passenger as the train passed by the area at 8.10pm.

It was initially shared on Xiahongshu by @joyce71888.

The social media shares indicate that passengers inside the train could feel the intense heat from the blaze.

They initially thought there was a malfunction concerning the train but they then saw the blaze outside.

The Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement said they received a distress call at 8.04pm and rushed to the scene.

The firefighting operation only concluded after midnight with no fatalities reported.

RapidKL that night said the affected route was the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and they activated an alternative train service due to safety reasons following the fire in an adjacent building near the Pudu Station.

