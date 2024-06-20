Malaysia Airlines’ MH199 Makes Emergency Return To Hyberabad Airport Due To Engine Malfunction

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight en route to Kuala Lumpur from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing due to an engine malfunction.

This incident, involving flight MH199, was confirmed by the national carrier today (Thursday).

“Malaysia Airlines confirms that the Flight MH199 from Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur on 20 June 2024 returned to Hyderabad due to an issue with one of the engines during climb after take-off,” said a spokesperson from Malaysia Airlines as reported by Hyderabad Now.

The flight, carrying over 100 passengers, departed from Hyderabad at 12.45pm and returned to the same airport at approximately 3.21pm.

Initially scheduled for a 12.15pm departure, the flight experienced an engine malfunction shortly after takeoff, causing sparks to emanate from the affected engine.

This alarming situation led to panic among the passengers, with videos of the incident quickly spreading on social media platforms.

Malaysian Airlines Flight Returns to Shamshabad Airport After Takeoff pic.twitter.com/H0HABqGP6v — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) June 20, 2024

Once the fire was noticed by the flight crew, they informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) which in return asked the pilot to keep the aircraft on air until the fuel levels came down.

Before the flight landed, the airport crew was prepared lto put out the fire as soon as the flight landed.

Fortunately, the flight landed safely, and no injuries were reported. Malaysia Airlines also ensured that the passengers would be reallocated to different flights to continue their journey.

Meanwhile, the authorities are investigating the cause of the engine malfunction.

