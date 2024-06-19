Petronas Opens First Gas Station In Brazil?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It looks like Petronas has opened its first gas station in Brazil, according to Erik Martimiano da Silva, the senior manager of Strategic Projects and New Businesses of SIM Distribuidora de Combustiveis.

He added that Petronas will provide eight times more Constructor’s Champion fuel in the F1 motorsport premier category with the Petronas Primax line of products.

Da Silva announced the good news on LinkedIn and thanked his colleagues who made it all possible. The post has since made it across other social media platforms to much fanfare.

While the news has been met with positive response following the LinkedIn post going viral, Petronas has yet to issue an official statement on its first petrol station in Brazil.

According to Petronas’ website, Petronas provides Primax 97 with Pro-Race and Primax 95 with Pro-Drive.

In 2020, Primax 97 with Pro-Race replaced Primax 97 with Advanced Energy Formula which had been on the market since August 2015.

Both Primax 95 and 97 are engineered with the world’s first Advanced Dual Friction Modifier for better responsiveness and fuel-efficient performance.

It helps reduce friction by an additional 25% for a more responsive drive. The fuel also removes 99.9% of deposits from key areas in the engine.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.