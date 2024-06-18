Daring Jewellery Store Heist In Broad Daylight On Raya Haji Stuns Kajang Shoppers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A daring robbery unfolded at a goldsmith shop in Plaza Metro Kajang at 3.17pm yesterday, shocking shoppers and staff alike.

Four masked men armed with guns stormed the jewelry store, creating chaos in the bustling mall.

This was later confirmed by Kajang district Deputy Chief of Police Superintendent Mohamad Nasir Drahman.

Social media was filled with videos of the robbery which included two suspects smashing the glass display case. As the store was inside a shopping mall, their brazen act was clearly visible to those outside.

The Heist

Despite it being in the middle of a public holiday, the robbers appeared to have executed the heist with alarming precision.

Witnesses reported that upon entering the shop, one of the robbers fired a warning shot into the air.

This action caused immediate panic, with customers and employees scrambling for cover. The loud gunshot echoed through the mall, sending waves of fear among those present.

The robbers proceeded to smash display cases, grabbing handfuls of jewellery. The operation was swift, taking only a few minutes.

They filled their bags with gold items and other valuables before making a quick exit. The entire robbery was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera, providing crucial footage for the ongoing investigation.

“The total loss is still under investigation and has yet to be confirmed,” Mohamad Nasir added.

Escape and Response

After the robbery, the assailants fled the scene in a getaway vehicle parked nearby. The speed and coordination of their escape suggest careful planning.

“They entered a goldsmith shop on the first floor of the building, broke the glass display cases with iron hammers, and took the jewelry. During the incident, the suspects were believed to be carrying two pistols and one rifle, and they fired one shot at the shop’s wall before fleeing through the building’s parking area,” Mohamad Nasir said as reported by NST.

Remarkably, no injuries were reported during the incident. The warning shot, though terrifying, did not result in physical harm.

Mall security and local police were alerted immediately. Despite a rapid response, the robbers had already vanished by the time authorities arrived.

Kajang police have since launched a full-scale investigation. They are analyzing CCTV footage from the goldsmith shop and other cameras in the vicinity.

The police have urged anyone with information to come forward, offering assurances of confidentiality and safety.

The case is investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms Act 1971 and if convicted it could result in the death penalty even if it does not involve injury and death.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.