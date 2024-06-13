Malaysia’s HZO Fortis Racing Shines At Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysian team, HZO Fortis Racing, delivered an impressive performance in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2024 at The Bend, Australia.

The Oh siblings, Hairie and Haziq, finished first in the Lamborghini Cup Class in Race 1 and Race 2 in the second round of the series.

Race 1: Impressive Strategy and Skill

In Race 1, Hairie Oh began from P14 on the grid. Navigating through early challenges, he secured P2 in class and P10 overall before the pit stop, demonstrating excellent driving skills.

After the pit stop, Haziq Oh took over from P2 in class and P13 overall. His strategic driving saw him finish P8 overall and P1 in the Lamborghini Cup Class, highlighting the talent emerging from Malaysia.

Double victory at The Bend, left: Haziq Oh and Hairie Oh clinched their second P1 trophy of the weekend and also the winning team trophy. Image: HZO Fortis Racing/IG

Race 2: Consistent Excellence

Race 2 started with Haziq Oh in P9 overall after a strong qualifying session. Despite initial setbacks that saw him drop to P13 overall, Haziq recovered to P7 overall and P1 in class before the pit stop.

Hairie Oh then maintained the lead in the Lamborghini Cup class. His careful driving secured the team’s second P1 trophy in Race 2, finishing P13 overall.

We are thrilled with our performance this round. Hairie and Haziq have shown what Malaysian talent can achieve on the international stage. Their teamwork and strategy have been key to our success. Aaron Lim, Team Manager & Coach

HZO Fortis Racing’s No.5 at the start of Race 2 in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2024 at The Bend, Australia. Image: HZO Fortis Racing/IG

The Oh brothers’ achievements underscore the growing strength of Malaysian motorsport. As they continue to compete and excel internationally, they bring pride and recognition to Malaysia’s racing scene.

HZO Fortis Racing aims to continue its strong performance in the upcoming rounds of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2024, reinforcing Malaysia’s presence in the global motorsport arena.

Haziq Oh and Hairie Oh during driver change pit stop in Race 1 at The Bend, Australia. Image: HZO Fortis Racing/IG

About HZO Fortis Racing

The HZO Fortis Racing Team was established in 2023 by two of the three Oh siblings, Hairie and Haziq Oh. The team was created to unite and share their obsession and passion for motor racing.

Of the two, Haziq Oh is the most experienced driver, with a three-year stint at Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival Malaysia before transitioning to the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia series.

Hairie Oh, on the other hand, has had occasional excursions in go-kart racing under RL Karting Racing Team, and his last significant engagement was testing with Team Meritus in the Formula BMW in 2005.

The youngest sibling, Harith Oh, is currently competing in go-kart racing at the Rotax Max Challenge Asia Trophy 2024 and IAME Series Asia 2024.

Haziq and Hairie successfully completed the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia 2023 Season and the Sepang 12-hour Endurance race in 2024, both under the Absolute Racing Team.

The team is managed by Pro Race Driver Aaron Lim, a former A1 GP Malaysia driver and currently a factory driver for Honda Malaysia Racing Team.

Haziq Oh (left) with Aaron Lim, Team Manager/Coach of HZO Fortis Racing team and Hairie Oh HZO Fortis Racing together with Absolute Racing crew at the starting grid of Race 1 at The Bend, Australia.

