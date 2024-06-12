Family Wasn’t Informed Of Man’s “Arrest” By Drug-Related Agency, Launched Missing Person’s Plea On Social Media

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 11 June, a woman, Syaida Ilmuna, appealed to people online to help look for her missing 22-year-old brother.

Her brother allegedly called their mother around 5.30pm to say he was on the way home from work and was walking to MRT Maluri. His next stop was MRT Kepong.

However, they could not contact him after that. He was not reachable by text, WhatsApp, and calls.

Syaida said her brother is not a mischievous person and would return home after work without fail. He would inform the family if he planned to hang out with friends.

Syaida’s brother was finally found, allegedly detained by a drug-related agency

In less than 24 hours, Syaida informed her online followers that her brother had been found and she deleted her first post about his disappearance.

On Twitter, Syaida said her brother was allegedly wrongfully detained by a drug-related agency.

Hi gais. So i will be deleting the post regarding pencarian adik saya tu sebab dia telah dijumpai.



Dekat bawah saya akan bagi details regarding what actually happened to him. Tujuan saya tweet ni bukan nak salahkan mana-mana pihak tetapi nakkan keadilan buat adik saya. — Syaida Ilmuna 🇲🇾 (@syaidailmuna) June 12, 2024

What happened to her brother that day?

While walking to the train station, her brother was allegedly approached by officers from the drug-related agency. Her brother claimed the plainclothes officers did not introduce themselves. They immediately put her brother in handcuffs and asked for his IC.

Syaida said her brother sustained an injury on his wrist while he tried to get away from the officers who tried putting him in a van.

He was brought to the agency’s lockup with the other drug addicts in Cheras and was not allowed to contact his family.

The officers only released him after his urine test came back negative. They allegedly released four other people who were randomly rounded up too. Once out, he contacted his family members to pick him up.

Syaida felt what the officers did was unwarranted and cruel to the victim and their family. She said her brother was traumatised from the ordeal.

Syaida also took the opportunity to thank her brother’s boss Puan Faridah for taking care of his well-being.

Two staff members from work accompanied him while they waited for Syaida and her family to pick him up.

Syaida wants to report the matter to the authorities

Syaida asked the public what she could do to report the matter to the authorities. She believes the drug-related agency broke standard operating procedures (SOP) by preventing the victim from contacting his family.

In another tweet, Syaida explained that the officers only introduced themselves after they put her brother in handcuffs. Her brother panicked and tried to run when the officers came close because he thought he was about to get robbed.

The officers allegedly detained her brother because they felt he looked suspicious.

Dorang bagi reason tangkap sebab adik saya nampak mencurigakan. Like??? Orang nak balik kerja pulak time tu — Syaida Ilmuna 🇲🇾 (@syaidailmuna) June 12, 2024

The people online suggested Syaida file a police report or consult a lawyer. They suggested she could lodge a report with the Integrated Complaints Management System (SISPAA).

They were horrified by the idea that the authorities could “kidnap” people in broad daylight without proper procedures and repercussions.

TRP has reached out to Syaida for further comments regarding this matter. We have also reached out to the agency concerned but there has been no reply.

