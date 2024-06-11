Not Fair To Keep Bringing Up “Today I Win, Tomorrow Fuel Prices Drop” Dialogue, Says Anwar Ibrahim

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The price of diesel is now RM3.35 for the masses as the government removed subsidy at the pumps except for those who qualify for subsidised pricing using fleet cards.

The new price came into effect Monday 9 June and as expected, reactions have been plenty.

While some people accept the price increase as the government has also given a RM200 monthly aid to diesel vehicle owners who qualify under the Budi Madani programme, others have questioned it.

Some individuals dug up Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s remark he made when he was the opposition leader back in 2008.

‘It’s Unfair to Link Fuel Price Hike with Old Video’

Anwar said that it is unfair to connect the current fuel prices with his campaign speech during the 12th General Election (GE12) around 16 years ago.

He explained that the country’s oil prices at that time were higher compared to oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia.

“The (video recording) that claims I said if we win today, fuel prices will drop tomorrow – I made that statement in 2008 because oil price in Saudi Arabia was around 50 sen while ours was RM1.80.

“Now the cost has increased to RM2.95 in Saudi Arabia and RM2.05 for us; cheaper fuel than this is only in Brunei.

“The costs have risen. How can we compare the costs from 2008 to 2024? This is basic economics,” he said during his speech at the Ministry of Finance’s Monthly Assembly on Tuesday (June 11).

No Guarantee Against Price Increases

At the same time, he clarified that although Malaysia has the lowest inflation rate in ASEAN, there is no guarantee that there will be no price increases, even though he does not want this to happen.

“I want to inform everyone, we have thought this through carefully. Now that I am the Prime Minister, I do not want price increases.

“If it is said that the inflation rate is low, it indeed is, but what does it mean? Prices of goods will increase slightly,” he said.

He also added that the statement “Anwar said prices won’t increase” is not true because even if the country has the lowest inflation rate in ASEAN, there will be minor increases in the prices of goods.

