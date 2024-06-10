Sabah Sea Gypsies Dominate Conversations But Who Are They And Why Were Their Homes Demolished?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Did the government burn down the houses of Sabah’s Bajau Laut community in Semporna? The short answer is the eviction and demolition process were done according to the law.

Conversations on social media over the weekend have mostly centered around the shocking allegation that the Bajau Laut or sea gypsies had their homes torched as they were evicted from their dwellings within the Tun Sakaran Marine Park.

This began after videos were shared on social media.

They are now burning indigenous stateless Bajau Lauts’ houses.



You can’t support Palestinians while turning a blind eye on the indigenous who are suffering in our very own country.



Humanity is not a buffet for you to choose according to your preference.pic.twitter.com/3PdIy2NrmZ — yapxiang #EndStatelessness (@yapxiang) June 6, 2024

However, authorities stressed that the eviction process was above board.

Eviction notices were issued to the community between 2 and 4 May.

273 illegally constructed homes in the park’s waters were served with the notices after a meeting was held on 26 April chaired by Sabah Parks and Semporna district police chief.

Sabah’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, Christina Liew said 138 illegal homes in hotspot areas were demolished.

She said some occupants took to demolishing their own homes while others fled.

Citing sources from the Police, Liew said some homeowners burned their own dwellings when the operations team was not around in a bid to garner online sympathy.

Security concerns

The order to evict comes following a shooting incident in Teluk Darvel and concerns over cross-border criminal activities.

In October last year, the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) conducted significant security operations in Semporna and Kunak, seizing 17 pump boats and detaining five individuals involved in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, piracy, illegal border crossing, smuggling, and illegal fishing.

Who are the Sea Gypsies?

It’s in the name. The Bajau Laut people are nomadic and known as seafarers.

It is said that they rarely set foot on land.

Perhaps it can be said that their home, although this would be an oxymoron considering their nomadic nature, is the Sulu Sea.

It is estimated there are around a million Bajau Laut scattered across Malaysia, predominantly in Sabah, Indonesia, and the southern Philippines.

On the water, they reside in wooden houseboats which are only big enough to house necessities or in huts built on stilts.

Sea Bajau families cook traditional recipes like Kasaba Panggykayu and exchange excess seafood for necessities with islanders.

Why the eviction?

Considering they are nomads, many do not possess documentation. While some, throughout the years, have entered Malaysia through the immigration process, many remain undocumented.

Since they are considered migrants, their daily activities such as fishing, farming, and building structures without proper authorization are deemed illegal.

Liew said that authorities have the right to act against illegal activities within protected areas managed by Sabah Parks which is the place where the Bajau Laut people are currently.

“The sovereignty of our country’s laws must be upheld,” Liew declared in a statement last Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Although in the eyes of the law, this seems to be right, many are looking at it from the aspect of humanity and are labelling it as inconsiderate.

Local activists reported that more than 500 individuals from the Bajau Laut community have been affected due to the eviction and they have urged the government to halt the process to ensure the safety and protection of these people.

Pusat Komas, a rights organisation has requested the government to give the Bajau Laut community alternative accommodation and to deal with documentation problems to guarantee equitable treatment and access to necessary services.

What are people saying on social media?

The issue is being dissected from various angles on social media. Some have shown their support for the Bajau Laut people saying that the eviction is inhumane.

Sakit jiwa tengok netizen makin teruk jadi nasionalis-fasis. Tertipu dengan projek negara-bangsa yang didealkan sampai jadi kemanusiaan selektif. Isu Palestin gebang jadi pejuang, tapi masuk isu penindasan Rohingya dan Bajau Laut, “Dah kau bagi lah rumah tanah kau kat mereka tu.” — A. Muziru Idham (@ahmad_muziru) June 9, 2024

Same energy like what happening in Gaza — Al Seng Chang (@AlSengChang1) June 5, 2024

We’ve become a cruel country.



“The Bajau Laut have been living in the area since before there were official borders. The actions being taken against them is just cruel,” Mukmin said.’https://t.co/lyz0i2LLqA pic.twitter.com/NPTppFjdmR — Jo🔺Kukathas (@Jo_Kukathas) June 8, 2024

Parti Sosialis Malaysia also released a media statement on this matter saying that the Sabah government has failed these people.

Hak Komuniti Bajau Laut



Pada ketika kerajaan gagal dalam memastikan bahawa komuniti ini disediakan dengan kemudahan asas seperti pendidikan, khidmat kesihatan dan perumahan dengan berkesan, dari mana wujudnya hak kita untuk merobohkan rumah dan menghancurkan kehidupan mereka? pic.twitter.com/TQfbd9kyeq — Parti Sosialis Malaysia (@partisosialis) June 10, 2024

Meanwhile, there are those pointing out that national security concerns when it comes to these illegal settlements are legitimate.

Pirate raids, kidnappings, drug trade, human trafficking are not rare occurrences in the Sulu and Celebes Sea.



The concerns of the Sabahans living on the State's east coast are valid. — BerhalaKuning (@thelast_demigod) June 9, 2024

These people are nomadic in their lifestyles, and typically stateless. My guess is that, they had been squatting in the area without proper permit & identification, thus leading to this. Yes, it’s inhumane… Yet, laws must be enforced & see if there’s any way we can assist them. — et (@bukanulatbuku) June 5, 2024

Suku ni dari Philipine, so kna paham2 lah, mereka sdh menceroboh tempat kita, dan sudah lama diberi peluang utk berpindah dan tidak diendahkan. — kay (@Endo3144) June 6, 2024

