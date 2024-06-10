TRP
Sabah Sea Gypsies Dominate Conversations But Who Are They And Why Were Their Homes Demolished?
Sabah Sea Gypsies Dominate Conversations But Who Are They And Why Were Their Homes Demolished?

The Sabah government said that the eviction is necessary for security reasons.

by
June 10, 2024

Did the government burn down the houses of Sabah’s Bajau Laut community in Semporna? The short answer is the eviction and demolition process were done according to the law.

Conversations on social media over the weekend have mostly centered around the shocking allegation that the Bajau Laut or sea gypsies had their homes torched as they were evicted from their dwellings within the Tun Sakaran Marine Park.

This began after videos were shared on social media.

However, authorities stressed that the eviction process was above board.

Eviction notices were issued to the community between 2 and 4 May.

273 illegally constructed homes in the park’s waters were served with the notices after a meeting was held on 26 April chaired by Sabah Parks and Semporna district police chief.

Sabah’s Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment, Christina Liew said 138 illegal homes in hotspot areas were demolished.

She said some occupants took to demolishing their own homes while others fled.

Citing sources from the Police, Liew said some homeowners burned their own dwellings when the operations team was not around in a bid to garner online sympathy.

Security concerns

The order to evict comes following a shooting incident in Teluk Darvel and concerns over cross-border criminal activities.

In October last year, the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) conducted significant security operations in Semporna and Kunak, seizing 17 pump boats and detaining five individuals involved in various criminal activities, including drug trafficking, piracy, illegal border crossing, smuggling, and illegal fishing.

Who are the Sea Gypsies?

It’s in the name. The Bajau Laut people are nomadic and known as seafarers.

It is said that they rarely set foot on land.

Perhaps it can be said that their home, although this would be an oxymoron considering their nomadic nature, is the Sulu Sea.

It is estimated there are around a million Bajau Laut scattered across Malaysia, predominantly in Sabah, Indonesia, and the southern Philippines.

On the water, they reside in wooden houseboats which are only big enough to house necessities or in huts built on stilts.

Sea Bajau families cook traditional recipes like Kasaba Panggykayu and exchange excess seafood for necessities with islanders.

Why the eviction?

Considering they are nomads, many do not possess documentation. While some, throughout the years, have entered Malaysia through the immigration process, many remain undocumented.

Since they are considered migrants, their daily activities such as fishing, farming, and building structures without proper authorization are deemed illegal.

Liew said that authorities have the right to act against illegal activities within protected areas managed by Sabah Parks which is the place where the Bajau Laut people are currently.

“The sovereignty of our country’s laws must be upheld,” Liew declared in a statement last Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Although in the eyes of the law, this seems to be right, many are looking at it from the aspect of humanity and are labelling it as inconsiderate.

Local activists reported that more than 500 individuals from the Bajau Laut community have been affected due to the eviction and they have urged the government to halt the process to ensure the safety and protection of these people.

Pusat Komas, a rights organisation has requested the government to give the Bajau Laut community alternative accommodation and to deal with documentation problems to guarantee equitable treatment and access to necessary services.

What are people saying on social media?

The issue is being dissected from various angles on social media. Some have shown their support for the Bajau Laut people saying that the eviction is inhumane.

Parti Sosialis Malaysia also released a media statement on this matter saying that the Sabah government has failed these people.

Meanwhile, there are those pointing out that national security concerns when it comes to these illegal settlements are legitimate.

