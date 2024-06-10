Diesel Costs RM3.35/Litre Starting Today, Have You Received Cash Aid From Budi Madani?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Around 30,000 recipients of the Budi Madani Individual and Budi Madani Agri-Komoditi cash aid programme would have received RM200 deposited into their accounts late last night.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said 80% of diesel users will receive enough under the Budi Madani programme to make up for the price difference of diesel, the current new price being RM3.35 per litre starting today (10 June).

According to the Finance Ministry’s statement, the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) 2.0 that uses the Fleet Card for logistic vehicles is set at RM2.15 per litre.

SKDS 1.0 for public transport such as school buses, express buses, ambulances, and bomba remains at RM1.88 per litre.

Subsidised diesel for fishermen remains at RM1.65 per litre.

SIARAN MEDIA KEMENTERIAN KEWANGAN BERKENAAN KERAJAAN LAKSANAKAN PENYASARAN SUBSIDI DIESEL DI SEMENANJUNG MALAYSIA PADA 10 JUN 2024#MalaysiaMADANI pic.twitter.com/k1Y2IlIcl4 — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) June 9, 2024

The Budi Madani registration for SKDS 2.0 is also open to 14 new vehicle categories such as commercial vehicles are rigid lorries (curtain siders), food catering lorries, rigid lorries (agricultural produce), rigid tank lorries (beverages), rigid lorries (livestock transport), semi (panel vans), and combination rigid lorries.

The category also includes service buses, rigid lorries (open platforms), moving service vans, food catering buses, rigid lorries (moving services), food catering vans, and rigid lorries (waste).

The registration for the new vehicle categories can be done at https://mysubsidi.kpdn.gov.my/

The price adjustment follows the announcement of targeted subsidies for fuel, starting with diesel on 21 May. On 28 May, the registration for the Budi Madani programme opened.

Eligible members are encouraged to register for the Budi Madani programme to get the cash aid. Those who have yet to register for Budi Madani can still do so today as there’s no deadline for the registration.

To register, head over to https://budimadani.gov.my/

The criteria for the Budi Madani programme are explained in the article below.

What’s the diesel price in other Southeast Asian countries?

Based on an infographic by the Finance Ministry, Malaysia’s diesel price is RM3.35 per litre. Here’s how much it costs per litre in Ringgit in the other Southeast Asian countries:

Singapore – RM8.79/liter

Myanmar – RM5.40/liter

Philippines – RM4.75/litre

Cambodia – RM4.64/litre

Laos – RM4.56/litre

Indonesia – RM4.43/litre

Thailand – RM 4.42/litre

Vietnam – RM3.69/litre

Brunei – RM1.09/litre

Kerajaan telah menetapkan harga runcit bahan api diesel pada RM3.35 seliter bermula pada jam 12 tengah malam pada hari Isnin, 10 Jun 2024 di stesen-stesen minyak seluruh Semenanjung Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/hF7aYK3a5y — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) June 9, 2024

