2 Arrested In Seberang Jaya Convenience Store Fight (No, The Cat Was Not Detained)

Recently, a video went viral of an altercation at a convenience store in Seberang Jaya, Penang between two men and the shopowner.

Initially, the video showed a heated argument between the two men and the owner inside the store. This dispute escalated into a fistfight involving one of the men and the owner.

The confrontation continued outside the store premises, where the fight persisted.

The fight was witnessed by our part-time writer who was at the scene during the incident (we’re lying but we wish she works for us).

The latest update from the Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Chief, Helmi Aris, indicates that the police have arrested two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, in connection with the incident.

The altercation occurred on 3 June at approximately 11.50pm.

According to Helmi, the incident began when the two men approached the owner, with one of them requesting alcohol.

A misunderstanding ensued, leading to a physical confrontation. One of the men reportedly struck the seller on the back of his head with a helmet while they were outside the store.

As a result of the fight, one of the men sustained a minor facial injury, while the other remained unharmed.

The case is now under investigation, with authorities examining potential violations under Section 324 and Section 323 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 14 of the Minor Offenses Act 1955.

