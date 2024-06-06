IGP Confirms Police Investigating E-Hailing Uncle Who Claimed Malaysia Banned Alcohol And Gambling

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The e-hailing driver who allegedly went on a rant insulting Malaysians and Muslims in the country is now being investigated..

The rant which was caught on camera was shared on various social media platforms and the Police have started an investigation on the matter.

According to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, the investigation was initiated after a report was filed by a 49-year-old trader from Kempas, Johor Bahru yesterday.

The initial investigation found that the video was uploaded on 4 June at about 7pm which showed the e-hailing driver allegedly badmouthing Malaysia for “banning alcohol and gambling”.

We are coordinating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to obtain the account holder’s details and to identify the e-hailing driver IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain

The case is currently being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

Selangor PAS Youth wing also lodged a report on the video, as they believe the remarks made can disturb the society’s harmony.

“The driver had made provocative, false and slanderous remarks against Islam in the country,” the state youth wing’s information chief Suffi Kamar said after making the report.

He also said that the driver who can be regarded as a mini ambassador of the country, should not be making such misleading statements about Malaysia to tourists.

He also added that there is no institution or an individual that can force non-Muslims in the country to live according to Muslim beliefs and teachings.

