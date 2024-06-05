[Watch] “Malaysia People Are Crazy” – E-Hailing Uncle Allegedly Badmouthed Malaysians To Tourists

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is known for its multicultural society where people from different backgrounds, cultures and races live together harmoniously.

However, a video of an e-hailing driver known as Henry allegedly criticising the Muslims in this country and also Malaysians, has been spreading like wildfire.

The video surfaced on TikTok, shared by @samisma_new. However, at press time it seems like the video has been taken down.

Nevertheless, the video has been shared widely across various social media platforms.

In the video, seemingly shot by two unidentitied tourists, Henry was seen picking them up. They told him this was their first day in Malaysia.

In the course of their conversation, Henry was heard disparaging the country, alleging that since Malaysia is a Muslim country, there is no entertainment here.

“….they want us to follow their religion, it is very unfair correct?” he asked the tourists.

He also added that since Muslims do not consume alcohol or engage in gambling, they have banned these activities in Malaysia.

“It is like staying in the cave,” he said in the video.

He also advised them to visit Penang and Langkawi and then take a visa and go to Thailand. According to him, Thailand is like heaven.

Tular video dipercayai dirakam pelancong warga asing, terhadap seorang pemandu e-hailing yang didakwa mengeluarkan kenyataan menghina Islam ketika berbual dengan pelancong tersebut.



Lelaki berkenaan mempertikai Islam sebagai agama rasmi dan mendakwa kebebasan tersekat termasuk… pic.twitter.com/a0tJVPES6d — Malaysia Gazette (@MalaysiaGazette) June 4, 2024

Later, Henry could also be heard saying “Malaysian people are crazy” when talking about the traffic jam.

As expected, many were angry with what Henry said.

This is sad reality, this kind of boomer chinese are virus utk perpaduan kaum, dri kecil mesti akan ada uncle/auntie yg akan pesan kt kanak-kanak yg Malay are bad, muslim are bad.. indian are gangster..they want to live at malaysia but reject to understand culture kaum lain — kunci slap (@Deeeerrrr2) June 4, 2024

Bila dgr org cakap cmni, rasa pathetic that cara dia nak have fun ialah dgn cara mabuk. What a loser — Zal (@harryawesome14) June 4, 2024

bodo bodo je — amighul deghaman (@ricxxxkiddo) June 4, 2024

One netizen pointed out that many places serve alcohol here as drinking is not banned the way Henry claimed.

Celah mana drinking and gambling is banned nya? Dekat ipoh ni pun berlambak tempat minum. Kat sri petaling dengan puchong tu pun penuh bar je aku tengok. Kedai makan dan hotel pun serve je alcohol? Sumpah tak faham — Hanis not anis (@Nasuhafollese) June 4, 2024

Other netizens tagged the Royal Malaysian Police and asked them to take action.

Bayangkan ckp Muslim itu ini.. malaysia ban itu ini tp kemudiaannya promote Bat Kueh Teh (pork) and cerita pasal gambling. Kalau Muslim Malaysia paksa non-muslim itu ikut cara muslim, mcm mn pulak dia boleh enjoy all the non-halal thing? Harap @PDRMsia ambil tindakan segera — rukia∞ (@qiechan516) June 4, 2024

Malaysian E-Hailing Alliance chief activist Jose Rizal expressed disappointment and surprise upon learning about the video.

He called for strict action from the company and the driver involved.

He emphasized that e-hailing drivers are like ambassadors of the country and when something like this happens, it not only reflects badly on the company but also the country.

The Chairman of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Sejagat Malaysia Mohd Nor Izzat Mohd Johari labelled the driver’s action as a national embarrassment and called for immediate action against him.

