[Watch] “Malaysia People Are Crazy” – E-Hailing Uncle Allegedly Badmouthed Malaysians To Tourists

In the video, the driver could be heard claiming that alcohol and gambling are both banned in Malaysia.

June 5, 2024

Malaysia is known for its multicultural society where people from different backgrounds, cultures and races live together harmoniously.

However, a video of an e-hailing driver known as Henry allegedly criticising the Muslims in this country and also Malaysians, has been spreading like wildfire.

The video surfaced on TikTok, shared by @samisma_new. However, at press time it seems like the video has been taken down.

Nevertheless, the video has been shared widely across various social media platforms.

In the video, seemingly shot by two unidentitied tourists, Henry was seen picking them up. They told him this was their first day in Malaysia.

In the course of their conversation, Henry was heard disparaging the country, alleging that since Malaysia is a Muslim country, there is no entertainment here.

“….they want us to follow their religion, it is very unfair correct?” he asked the tourists.

He also added that since Muslims do not consume alcohol or engage in gambling, they have banned these activities in Malaysia.

“It is like staying in the cave,” he said in the video.

He also advised them to visit Penang and Langkawi and then take a visa and go to Thailand. According to him, Thailand is like heaven.

Later, Henry could also be heard saying “Malaysian people are crazy” when talking about the traffic jam.

As expected, many were angry with what Henry said.

One netizen pointed out that many places serve alcohol here as drinking is not banned the way Henry claimed.

Other netizens tagged the Royal Malaysian Police and asked them to take action.

Malaysian E-Hailing Alliance chief activist Jose Rizal expressed disappointment and surprise upon learning about the video.

He called for strict action from the company and the driver involved.

He emphasized that e-hailing drivers are like ambassadors of the country and when something like this happens, it not only reflects badly on the company but also the country.

The Chairman of Pertubuhan Kebajikan Amal Sejagat Malaysia Mohd Nor Izzat Mohd Johari labelled the driver’s action as a national embarrassment and called for immediate action against him.

