“Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka” – Theme For 2024 National Day & Malaysia Day

It’ll be time to celebrate National Day (31 August) and Malaysia Day (16 September) in a few months!

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the theme for this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations is “Malaysia Madani: Jiwa Merdeka.”

“Malaysia Madani” refers to the pillar of the country’s prosperity and progress with the support of six main core values: Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust, and Compassion.

Meanwhile, “Jiwa Merdeka” expresses the people’s freedom from any negative elements in interpreting the patriotic spirit through aspects of thought, social integration, and the economy.

Malaysia Madani logo. Image: Kementerian Komunikasi

Fahmi added that the government’s Malaysia Madani official logo remains the same for both celebrations.

In the lead up to the celebrations, some activities and programmes will be held to kickstart the festivities such as:

The launch of the National Month and Jalur Gemilang Fly the Flag 2024 event on 13 July

Ekspresi Bulan Kebangsaan 2024

Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang

Program Langkah Jiwa Merdeka bersama Membangun Malaysia Madani

Semarak Gemilang Kita Madani

Perkampungan Madani

Jiwa Merdeka antara Kementerian

PENTARAMA Live Jam

