Malaysia is known for many things, its food, people and various cultures. While we may be biased, Malaysia is indeed a wonderful country.

As a way of confirming this fact, Malaysia has been listed as the most loved country in Asia by a financial website portal based in New York, USA called Insider Monkey.

Based on the 20 countries listed, Malaysia managed to rank first and beat several other countries such as:

Singapore (3rd place)

Thailand (11th place)

Indonesia (12th place)

“Malaysia is the most loved country in Asia as it ranks high on all metrics considered in our research. It is the sixth most democratic country on the continent. Moreover, it is the fifth most visited country in Asia, welcoming over 10 million travelers in 2022,” Insider Monkey said.

In addition to having amazing flora and fauna and modern city life, Malaysia is also a choice for tourists because of the opportunity to learn about the various cultures of the local community.

“People head to the Southeast Asian country to not just get an experience of its stunning beaches and posh city life, but also explore the local culture and tradition, which is enriched by hospitable and friendly locals,” the portal said.

This list has been obtained through references from five articles published in the portal in 2023. Among the articles referred to are:

5 most respected countries in Asia

15 friendliest countries in Asia

20 most visited countries in Asia

20 most diverse countries in Asia

20 most democratic countries in Asia

Insider Monkey placed Malaysia first in the list of most loved countries after seeing a consistent level of ranking with an overall score of 0.701 compared to Taiwan which was in second place with an overall score of 0.595.

Malaysia Is The 43rd Most Peaceful Country In The World

According to the Legatum Prosperity Index report, Malaysia ranked 43rd in the global prosperity index ranking.

The 12 determinants of a peaceful and prosperous country are as follows:

Safety and security

Personal freedom

Governance

Social Capital

Investment environment

Terms of business

Infrastructure and market access

Economic quality

Living conditions

Citing the Economist Group’s Democracy Index, Seasia Stats said Malaysia is the country with the highest democracy index in South East Asia in 2023.

