Thinking Of Undergoing Vocational Training After SPM? Here’s Where You Can Apply For TVET Scholarships

The path to the traditional higher education route may not be right or suit some of us. Fortunately, there’s still another pathway to start building our careers and that is through Technical and Vocational Education and training (TVET).

In our academic-focused society, there’s a stigma regarding TVET because many fail to realize that the skills learned in these courses are crucial in helping the world keep running.

Take for example some recent tweets regarding an air conditioner repairman, the most important person when your AC goes down and the weather is swelteringly hot.

A Twitter user Injang (@Injang_nation) pointed out that the repairman managed to earn a good living wage in a day by servicing or repairing air conditioners in different homes. Moreover, they can choose to be their own boss when they’re experienced enough.

Adik aku bukan TVET, tapi dari zaman sekolah menengah dia belajar servis aircond, wiring, repair tv n mesin basuh dengan ayah aku. Sekarang tiap2 hari ada job. Balik je dari kelas terus jalan job. Sebab percayalah, servis yg simple ni pun ada beratus orang perlukan. https://t.co/w3ZnI3x9M9 — Mubin 🇵🇸 (@tansrimubin) June 2, 2024

If you’re considering going for TVET, here is some information to get you started after completing your Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

Where can I register for TVET?

To help advocate TVET, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the TVET admission system (UP_TVET) has been set up to help students enrol in TVET learning institutions.

The official website shows two types of TVET programmes: long-term (Pengambilan Perdana) and short-term (year-long recruitment).

The registration for Pengambilan Perdana is open twice a year: the January and July intake.

The UP_TVET for the July intake is open for registration from 25 May to 11 June 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.

More information regarding UP_TVET can be found here.

A general view of the student workshop at the Mechanical Engineering Faculty of the University Malaya campus in Kuala Lumpur on 17 May 2024. Image: Yusof Mat Isa/Malay Mail

What are the courses available in TVET?

The courses available in TVET are vast with partnerships with companies such as Sunway Services Sdn Bhd, Berjaya Corporation Bhd, Petronas, DRB-HICOM, Daikin Malaysia, and Redbeat Academy (AirAsia).

Some of the available courses include diplomas or certificates in:

Various Engineering courses such as Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Electronic Engineering (Medical Electronic), Automotive, Mechatronics, and more

Business

Graphic design

Hotel management

Tourism management

Accountancy

Urban and regional planning

Agriculture

Carpentry

Universiti Tun Abdul Razak is also holding an open day showcasing its TVET programmes from 21 to 23 June 2024.

Are there loans and scholarships for TVET students?

Students interested in taking TVET courses can apply for PTPK or PTPTN loans.

There are also scholarships for TVET students offered by various bodies. However, remember to read the terms and conditions properly before applying for a scholarship because it’s usually tied to the companies.

Here’s a list of scholarships specifically for TVET students to consider:

There are also opportunities to continue TVET training abroad so it’s important to keep a look out.

Earlier this year, the Chinese government offered 1,000 scholarships for post-TVET students to undergo training in China.

Students who took the scholarship underwent training between three months to a year with accommodation and other expenses fully covered by the government.

