TMJ Urges Authorities To Thoroughly Investigate Case Of OKU E-Hailing Driver Being Punched

His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, the Regent of Johor, has released a statement regarding the incident with the disabled e-hailing driver on Tuesday, 28 May, at Kuala Lumpur St Regis Hotel.

He said he doesn’t condone any illegal action or intimidation by the Royal Malaysia Police security escort team and urged the authorities to investigate the case thoroughly. He has also urged the escort team to cooperate with investigations.

I hope the authorities will take action in accordance with the law and give the victim justice. HRH Tunku Ismail, the Regent of Johor

He is aware that there’s a movement trying to drag the royal institution using this incident but said the attempt to link the actions of external security personnel with himself and the entire royal institution was uncalled for.

What happened?

On 28 May, a deaf e-hailing driver was allegedly waiting at the hotel lobby for customers when a VVIP’s security escort knocked on the window to ask him to move his vehicle.

However, the driver claimed he was suddenly punched in the head and suffered soft tissue injury.

The victim lodged the first report and the police said the case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

The victim lodged a second report at 9.59pm on Tuesday to say the matter was resolved amicably.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Deaf Advocacy and Well-being Organisation (DAWN) claimed that the victim had been mistreated during the reporting process and called for better protection for the disabled community.

Suspects Called for Questioning

According to Harian Metro, the PDRM personnel suspected of being involved in the incident will be called to Bukit Aman to give their statement.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the police will be conducting a comprehensive investigation based on the latest developments.

The priority in every investigation is to ensure that no perpetrator escapes responsibility for their actions. Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain via Harian Metro.

