Couple Caught ‘Cuddling’ Inside Friend’s Dad’s Car At Gombak Masjid Parking Lot

A recent viral video showed a couple inside a Perodua Axia allegedly engaging in inappropriate behaviour at a mosque parking lot in Gombak, Selangor.

The video featured a man confronting a suspiciously parked car at the mosque and discovering that a couple was “getting busy” in the front seat, before fleeing the scene when realising they were being recorded. The video drew significant attention and criticism, causing “Axia TBY” to trend on social media platforms.

The owner of the car later faced threats and harassment from individuals outraged by the incident.

Car Owner Not At Fault

This led to Hilmi Hamdan, the supposed son of the car owner, stepping forward to clarify the situation and protect his family’s reputation.

Through a message uploaded on his Facebook account, Hilmi said the vehicle belonged to his father, a retired teacher.

“Axia TBY **** is my father’s car, a retired teacher and now working as an Imam of a surau. My father’s name has been doxed along with our home address,” he said.

Hilmi explained that the car was being used by his younger brother, a graduate of a Thafiz (Islamic school) who was furthering his studies in Kuala Lumpur.

During the incident, his brother had lent the car to a friend on the pretext of sending another friend to a clinic.

“The incident and the recording happened after they went to the clinic and the offender in the car was my brother’s friend. Not my brother nor my father.”

“If this case is extended to the religious authorities, it will no longer be our responsibility. I just want to clear my father’s name,” he said.

Hilmi stated that there have been several unknown phone numbers calling his father and added that his brother can’t even drive the car anymore because of the threats they received.

“I hope that the offender repents and learns their lesson,” said Hilmi.

Offender Apologizes to the Family and Mosque Committee

In a recent update, Hilmi mentioned that the offender had surrendered to the Gombak Utara Mosque Committee, where the incident occurred, and apologised to Hilmi’s family. The individual who recorded and shared the video also apologised. Hilmi noted.

“Although their intention of ‘promoting good and preventing evil’ was good, it caused unintended harm. Nonetheless, we believe there is a lesson in this for everyone,” he said.

Hilmi chose not to reveal the offender’s identity, considering the matter resolved.

