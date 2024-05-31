9 Foreign Workers Rescued From Fiery Billboard On Federal Highway

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A billboard near the University Malaya Medical Centre on the Federal Highway caught fire today at noon (31 May).

Pictures and videos online showed black smoke billowing from the top of the billboard. The incident caused a 3km traffic jam heading towards Petaling Jaya.

According to The Star, nine foreign workers were rescued from the burning billboard. One of the victims said the electronic billboard short-circuited before the fire spread to the top.

Out of the nine, one suffered an arm injury while three suffered minor burns.

Paramedics treated the victims on-site while firefighters were still putting out the fire. The victims were later sent to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for treatment.

