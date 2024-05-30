Standard 5 Student Suffers Heatstroke & Declared Disabled After Teacher’s Punishment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Year 5 pupil has been classified as a person with disabilities (OKU) after suffering a severe heatstroke. The incident occurred on April 30 when a teacher allegedly forced the boy to stand in the sun for nearly three hours.

Health Impact

The 11-year-old boy now suffers from a nerve condition as a result of the heatstroke. His mother, A.D. Mogahana Selvi, 35, expressed her distress, stating, “To be honest, I feel upset when I see my child’s condition as he is now not normal. Previously, he used to play often with his siblings, but now he hides a lot and talks to himself.” as reported by The Sun.

Legal Action

New Straits Time reports that the boy’s family, represented by lawyer Dinesh Muthal, plans to file a civil suit against those involved in the incident. “This incident has caused a lot of stress to the victim’s parents, especially Mogahana, who is three months into a pregnancy. They now have to come to terms with the fact that their son will never lead a normal life. Apart from a civil suit, we want the teacher involved to be charged in court and be given an appropriate sentence if found guilty,” Dinesh stated.

The stress and emotional toll have been substantial as they adjust to their son’s new condition.

Dissatisfaction with Investigation

S. Dayalan, chairman of the Malaysia-Singapore Workers Task Force (Pemas), criticized the authorities’ investigation and the school’s response. He questioned the three warning letters sent by the school to the boy’s parents regarding his absence from May 2 to 23. “Yet, in that entire time, they have not discussed the issue of the boy being forced to stand in the sun with the parents,” he said.

Ampang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail reported that the police have completed their investigation and submitted the papers to the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

KPM Guidelines on Student Discipline

According to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education (KPM), disciplining students should always adhere to a framework that emphasizes the well-being and dignity of the child. Punishments involving physical discomfort, such as standing in the sun for extended periods, are explicitly prohibited. These guidelines are designed to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for all students.

The incident at the school highlights a severe deviation from the KPM’s guidelines. Instead of employing constructive and permissible disciplinary methods, the teacher’s actions resulted in significant harm to the child, raising serious concerns about the adherence to proper disciplinary practices within the school.

This case underscores the need for strict enforcement of KPM guidelines and thorough training for educators to prevent such incidents in the future. The family’s pursuit of legal action aims to address the immediate consequences for their son and drive systemic changes to safeguard other students.

