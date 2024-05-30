Did You Know It’s Illegal To Measure In Ounces When Selling Drinks In Malaysia?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Malaysia’s version of believe-it-or-not, Melaka officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) are “cracking down” on shops selling cocktails that measure liquids in ounces (oz) instead of millilitres (ml).

Based on KPDN Melaka’s TikTok video, the officer explained that it’s against the law to measure liquids using a jigger or the two-sided cocktail measuring cup in ounces.

For those unfamiliar with measuring in ounces, 100ml equals 3.38 US fluid ounces. A Jigger Shot is 1.5 oz which equals about 45ml while a double shot is 3oz which equals about 90ml.

KPDN Melaka said we should be using the International System of Units (SI) aka the metric system, not the imperial system.

The imperial system measures in feet, inches, pounds, and ounces while the metric system measures in centimetres, millilitres, kilogrammes, and so forth.

What can these premises do after this? They’ll likely have to buy jiggers that measure in ml and use the jigger that measures in ounces at home. Maybe they could engrave it and award it like a trophy to their employee of the month.

Netizens found the decision ridiculous as they couldn’t see what was wrong with measuring liquids in ounces.

Some jokingly said they hoped the authorities would not raid their homes because they measure baby formula in ounces.

Meanwhile, netizens also wondered whether the same rules apply to cafes that measure their drink sizes in ounces.

