Budi Madani Diesel Subsidy Application Opens 28 May, Netizens Wonder What’s PADU For?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on 21 May, the Finance Ministry has opened the registration for the Program Bantuan Subsidi Madani or Budi Madani today (28 May).

READ MORE: Anwar Addresses Nation In Live Telecast, Says Targeted Subsidy To Begin With Diesel

Budi Madani is a diesel subsidy programme for private vehicle owners, agriculture and commodity smallholders.

There are three categories under Budi Madani:

Budi Individu – A cash subsidy for diesel vehicle owners.

Budi Agri-Komoditi – A cash subsidy for farmers or smallholders by relevant agencies under either the Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security or the Ministry of Plantation & Commodities.

MySubsidi Diesel – A Fleet Card Programme for public transport and heavy vehicles (logistic firms) to help reduce the impact of fuel costs.

Menjelang pelaksanaan penyasaran subsidi diesel, Kementerian Kewangan akan membuka pendaftaran Program Bantuan Subsidi MADANI atau BUDI MADANI mulai 28 Mei 2024 di https://t.co/kIuPMIPmUx. pic.twitter.com/qEv2P8Cvyo — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) May 27, 2024

Who can apply for Budi Madani?

For Budi Individu, eligible individuals will receive RM200 monthly to help subsidise the cost of diesel.

People who can apply for Budi Individu must meet these criteria:

A Malaysian

An annual individual or joint income of RM100,000 or below

Own a non-luxury diesel-based personal vehicles under 10 years old

Active road tax registered with the Road Transport Department (JPJ)

As for Budi Agri-Komoditi, eligible individuals will receive RM200 monthly.

To be eligible, individuals must meet these criteria:

They are recognized as farmers or smallholders by relevant agencies under either the Ministry of Agriculture & Food Security or the Ministry of Plantation & Commodities.

Demonstrate an annual turnover of RM50,000 to RM300,000 from farming or commodity production.

Diesel pump nozzle. For illustration purposes only. image: TRP File

Where to apply for Budi Madani?

Budi Madani applications submitted to https://budimadani.gov.my/ before 3 June 2024 will be approved and individuals will receive the cash aid near mid-June 2024.

The monthly assistance will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of eligible individuals. Those without bank accounts can receive the cash aid at any Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branch nationwide.

For applications approved after 3 June 2024, the cash aid will be given within two weeks in June followed by monthly payments.

SOALAN LAZIM (FAQ) BERKENAAN BUDI INDIVIDU- PEMILIK KENDERAAN DIESEL PERSENDIRIAN pic.twitter.com/g4PrkID874 — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) May 27, 2024

Questions about Budi Madani and PADU

Some netizens are displeased with the need to register for another aid programme. Previously, Malaysians were asked to register and update their details on PADU for fear of losing out on aid and subsidies.

Now that they need to fill in their particulars online for Budi Madani, many question the purpose of the PADU programme and why the data isn’t integrated.

READ MORE: PADU Registration Now Closed But Why Some Malaysians Refuse to Register?

READ MORE: Much Ado About Padu: Registrations Going Up, But Sarawak Raises Concern

Hang on – what's the purpose of PADU then if not to streamline aids/subsidies WITHOUT going through another round of appplications? — Fidelis George (@FidelisGeorge1) May 27, 2024

Tell me PADU is dead without telling me PADU is useless. — Goldfish (@GoldfishUnc) May 27, 2024

Kenapa perlu buat permohonan lagi?

Apa guna sistem PADU?

Sila beri penjelasan. — Sunny (@scarredpotatoes) May 28, 2024

Maaf nak tanya, bukan akan auto layak dan dapat ke based on padu? Sebab dah include semua info kat dalam tu kan? Kalau kena mohon juga kenapa kena isi padu dulu? Tak fully integrated ke? Mohon bantu — CleverCalifornia (@Clevercali4nia) May 27, 2024

BUDI MADANI? Maaf sy kurang jelas, sistem PADU sblm ni tk cover secara menyeluruh ke? Bukan ke pengurangan subsidi petrol antara objektif pelaksaan PADU? Adakah diesel tk termasuk hingga perlu buka permohonan program bantuan? pic.twitter.com/lmAoHMk3eC — ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʟᴠᴇʀɪɴᴇ 🐺🏴 (@iam_ein) May 27, 2024

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.