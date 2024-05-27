This 16 Sept, It’s Malaysia Day & Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday. Do We Get Two Holidays In A Row?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

We love our holidays (except workaholics!) and we have two public holidays at the same time on Monday (16 September 2024)! The two national public holidays are Malaysia Day and the Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday.

Does that mean we have two extra holidays in a row?

Sadly, the Prime Minister’s Department said no. In the released statement, the department explained that there will not be an extra “replacement” holiday on Tuesday (17 September).

This is because under the Holidays Act 1951, it’s not stated that a replacement holiday is automatically assigned if public holidays overlap or coincide on the same work day.

However, the government will set another date as a replacement holiday, if needed.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user @ZackAvaricious said it’s not the same for private sectors.

Quoting 60D of the Employment Act 1955, companies that observe Prophet Muhammad’s birthday as a holiday should grant employees a replacement or “carry forward” holiday on 17 September.

Walau bagaimanapun, untuk SEKTOR SWASTA, bagi majikan yang mengambil cuti Maulid Nabi ﷺ, cuti carry forward pada 17 September 2024 hendaklah diberikan kepada pekerja.



