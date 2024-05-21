SQ321: 1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Encounters Severe Turbulence

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Severe turbulence resulted in one death and 30 more injured on Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321, which was flying from London to Singapore on 21 May 2024, forcing the plane to be diverted to Bangkok.

In a statement posted to Facebook, SIA said their priority was providing all possible assistance to the 211 passengers and 18 crew on board the flight.

“We are working with the local authorities in Thailand to provide the necessary medical assistance, and sending a team to Bangkok to provide any additional assistance needed,” said SIA in the statement.

Photographs have circulated on WhatsApp, purported to be from the flight, showing what appears to be a female cabin crew member with a bloodied nose and passengers sitting in a plane littered with debris, with oxygen masks hanging from the ceiling.

As of the time of writing, it is unclear if any Malaysians were on the flight, but we will update the story when more details are made available.

