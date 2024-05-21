Instant Noodles At Petrol Station: No VIP Kids, All Plead Guilty

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

By now you would probably have seen the video of a group of Honda Jazz drivers gathering at a petrol station in Genting Highlands.

The gathering included a cooking session where they made instant noodles.

They broke out gas stoves and appeared to have a ball of a time like they were at a campsite.

Obviously cops got wind of the video as it went viral and a hunt was initiated.

In an update, police informed that they had arrested 15 individuals pertaining to the case.

Rumours started floating around that some of those involved in the cook-off were kids of VIPs but Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar denied this.

This morning, four of the 15 were brought to the Bentong Magistrate’s court where they were charged under Section 336 of the Penal Code.

The other 11 were freed and will be called as witnesses.

Who were charged?

Nur Azira Azman, 23, real estate agent; Fadhili Zil Ikram Sazalin Isran, 24, eatery operator; Nur Fatin Irdina Shahrulnizam, 24, customer service representative; and Nur Anis Salleh, 24, dental assistant.

All were charged under 336 read together with Section 34 of the same act.

To cut a long story short, when the judge asked why they did what they did, one of them answered that it wasn’t planned and that they were just hungry at the time.

Another said they planned to cook at another area but the place was full. They decided to cook at the petrol station as they figured they were not that close to the fuel nozzles and were closer to the pathway to the toilets instead.

All four were not represented by a lawyer and they all pleaded guilty.

The judge fined each of them RM500.

