Police Station Attacks – What We Know So Far

The attack of a police station in Ulu Tiram is still being talked about even as police have confirmed it was not part of a larger agenda.

There had been two other attempted.attacks, leading to concern.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that he wants decisive action against those causing chaos in Malaysia, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and the wellbeing of the people.

He supports the Police’s efforts to combat violence and pledges to remain firm in maintaining peace.

“I ask the public to cooperate, always be vigilant, and not give this evil group any opportunities,” he added as reported by The Star.

Ulu Tiram Police Station Attack (17 May)

On the morning of 17 May, an attack was executed by a suspect on the Ulu Tiram police station, resulting in the deaths of two policemen and another one injured.

The suspect was shot dead on the scene.

Initial investigation found that the suspect was linked to terror group Jemaah Islamiah (JI). His family members were arrested following the attack.

However, in a recent statement given by Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, it has come to light that the suspect had no ties to JI.

“Our data showed that the suspect’s 62-year-old father was a member of JI.

“However, upon further investigation, we discovered that the suspect had no connections with any terror group, including JI,” Razarudin said.

He also further elaborated that the motive behind the attack is still under investigation.

Istana Negara Attack (17 May)

On the same evening, two local men aged 29 and 37 tried to trespass into Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur at around 4.40 pm wanting to meet the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

However, their car, a Perodua Kembara was stopped by a policeman when they tried to enter through Gate 3 of Istana Negara.

Upon inspecting the car, police found a parang. The two suspects were arrested for attempted trespass, according to the city police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa.

“Urine tests showed that both suspects tested negative for drugs. Both men have been remanded until 21 May for further investigation,” he said, as reported by The Star.

The case is being investigated under Penal Code Section 447/511 and Explosive Corrosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958.

Penang Police Station (19 May)

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Penang for attempting to snatch a submachine gun from a policeman on duty at the Dato Keramat police station, said Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad.

The suspect will be remanded until 22 May for further investigations.

According to Hamzah, the man, who had drunkenly approached the gate and shouted obscenities at the officer, was eventually stopped by the policeman.

The man then attempted to attack the officer with a helmet, leading to a scuffle before being arrested.

“Instead, he went directly to the policeman and tried to snatch his HK MP5 submachine gun, but he was successfully blocked from doing so,” he said.

The suspect has two previous criminal records and two drug offences. Initial urine tests did not reveal any traces of drugs in his system.

The case will be investigated under Sections 353 and 506 of the Penal Code and Section 90 of the Police Act 1967.

Section 353 is for using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty,

Section 506 is for criminal intimidation, and Section 90 is for disorderly conduct in a police station.

There are no reports saying that the two attacks and attempted attack are linked.

