Covid-19 Making Headlines Again – Cases Going Up

Covid-19 is not a thing of the past. While it isn’t shutting down the world like it did in 2020, it remains a cause for concern.

According to Singapore’s Health Minister, Ong Ye Kung, Singapore is currently facing a new wave of Covid-19 with cases rising in the last two weeks.

Pic for illustration purposes only

Pic Credit: iStockimages

“We are at the beginning part of the wave where it is steadily rising. So I would say the wave should peak in the next two to four weeks, which means between mid- and end of June.” Ong said as reported by The Straits Times.

The estimated number of Covid-19 cases in the week of May 5 to May 11 rose to 25,900 cases, compared with 13,700 cases in the previous week.

The most common Covid-19 variations worldwide are still JN.1 and its sub-lineages, such as KP.1 and KP.2. In Singapore, KP.1 and KP.2 currently make up more than two-thirds of cases.

KP.2 is categorised by the World Health Organisation as a variation that is being monitored as of May 3.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH), there are currently no signs that KP.1 and KP.2 are more contagious or can cause more serious illness than other circulating forms, either locally or globally.

Malaysia Is Keeping A Close Watch

The Health Ministry in Malaysia is also monitoring the sudden surge of Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Over half of the Covid-19 cases in Singapore, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, are caused by the combined proportion of sub-variants KP.1 and KP.2.

Pic for illustration purposes only

Pic Credit: iStockimages

In a Twitter post, Dr Dzulkefly said that the health system is prepared for any sudden surges.

He also added that there has been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia as well.

“In Malaysia, the reported number of Covid-19 cases in the week of 12 to 18 May 2024 was 1,230, compared to 1,071 cases in the previous week (increase of 14.8%). No new deaths from Covid-19 was reported since 25 April 2024.”

“Regarding the circulating variants, we’ve reported each of KP 1.1 and KP.2.1 in March 2024, both with mild symptoms and does not report any marked increase in Covid-19 cases,“ he said in the post.

Salam All



1/ MOH Malaysia is closely tracking the trajectory of the recent wave of 2-fold increase in COVID-19 cases reported by Singapore.



It was highlighted that combined proportion of sub variants KP.1 and KP.2 currently accounts for over 2/3 of COVID-19 cases in Singapore. https://t.co/fi86bxhzQd — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) May 19, 2024

Not the kind of Flirt you want

Over in the United Kingdom, they are calling the KP 2 and KP1.1 variants as the FLiRT variants and it’s becoming the most common strains.

These variants owe their origins to the Omicron variant.

Doctors in the UK believe FLiRT is more infectious and could evade immunity from vaccines and previous infections.

Pic for illustration purposes only

Pic Credit: iStockimages

The UK is also reporting an increase in cases.

