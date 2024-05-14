Klang Valley To Face Major Water Cuts Again

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Air Selangor will conduct maintenance work and asset replacement at its Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant on 5 June which will result in water cuts in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, KL, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor.

Works will begin at 9am on 5 June and expected to conclude by 7pm the same day. Water supply is expected to resume from 3am on 6 June in stages.

The percentage of water supply recovery in the affected areas is expected to reach

approximately 20% at 3pm on 6 June followed by 90% at 3am 7 June. The full recovery time is expected to be at 12pm 7 June.

The duration of this water supply disruption and recovery in the affected areas will vary depending on the location of the consumers’ premises and the water

pressure at the distribution system. Air Selangor

Air Selangor will mobilise their water tankers to affected areas with priority given to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral homes.

Visit Air Selangor’s website or social media pages for more info.

Alternatively, you can call Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300.

Is your area affected? Check below:

