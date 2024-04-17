Media And People Were Barred From Partaking Najib’s Hearing On House Arrest Plea

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The media was barred from covering former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s attempt to compel the government to produce an addendum order that he claims was given by the former Yang di-Pertuan Agong, allowing him to serve the balance of his term under house arrest, today.

This occurred following the submission of a motion by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah to High Court Judge Amarjeet Singh at the beginning of today’s hearings, arguing that the issue should be handled in chambers because of its delicate nature.

“In chambers means the proceedings can be carried out physically in court but in chambers.

“I also have been told and indicated to my learned friends (Senior Federal Counsels Shamsul Bolhassan and Ahmad Hanir Hambaly) who are also receptive of the idea, in view of certain materials disclosed in the last affidavit which is apparently sensitive,” Muhammad Shafee, said as reported by The Star.

The judge allowed the motion to take place and asked all other parties to leave the court.

“All other parties are not allowed to partake in the proceedings including the media,” the judge said.

After that, the hearing was held in the judge’s chambers in the presence of Najib’s legal team and the SFCs, who were representing the respondents.

The People’s Reaction

Once this news went on social media, many expressed their dissatisfaction, questioning the secrecy.

what is there to hide from the people? — Goh Kim Hock (@gohkimhock) April 17, 2024

Might as well have the hearing in Najib’s house. — Hameem MY (@hameem888) April 17, 2024

So secretive? 🤔 — Billi Bear (@BilliBear3) April 17, 2024

What's more sensitive than robbing the country? — Tengs (@Pilates_Avoider) April 17, 2024

Some are calling it the “scam of the year”.

What a scam. — Vault Boy (@skoomadealer13) April 17, 2024

Najib’s Motion For House Arrest

The former Pekan MP is seeking a mandamus order to compel the respondent(s) to respond and confirm the existence of an addendum order in his royal pardon granted on Jan 29.

He claimed that the addendum allowed him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence under house arrest.

Najib named several respondents, including the Home Minister, Commissioner General of Prisons, Attorney General, Federal Territories Pardons Board, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), director-general of legal affairs at the Prime Minister’s Department, and the government.

If the addendum order exists, all or one of the respondents must execute the royal order and move Najib from Kajang Prison to his residence in Kuala Lumpur.

He also seeks a mandamus order for all or one of the respondents to provide a copy of the royal decree on the reduction of his prison sentence and fine.

