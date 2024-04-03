Veteran Comedian Jaafar Onn Dies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Veteran comedian Jaafar Onn passed away at 11.30am today at the Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang.

According to Berita Harian, Jaafar’s passing was confirmed by his adopted son Mohamad Hanif Hashim.

Jaafar, who was also an actor and host, was 73.

He was admitted to the hospital two days ago.

Recently, a video of him went viral where he was seen in a wheelchair. It was reported that a heart condition resulted in swelling of his leg which saw him having to use a wheelchair for the past six months.

macam drastic pulak rasanya perubahan Jaafar Onn macam baru je haritu tengok content nasi tonggek dia🥹 pic.twitter.com/3hLchCc4CV — AL (@ciraplaici) March 30, 2024

Funeral details have not been released as of press time.

Condolences pouring in

On Facebook, actress Fauziah Ahmad Daud shared the news of Jaafar’s passing, sending her condolences.

She said the Jaafar she knew had a very kind heart.

Social media users who grew up watching Jaafar on television also shared their memories of the veteran star.

Effi Saharudin on Twitter said he remembers Jaafar as someone “who introduced fabulousness in TV shows”.

What’s the best Jaafar Onn show? Most kids probably remember him from Cili Padi. I remember him as the guy who introduced fabulousness in TV shows. He is the template for male hosted cooking shows for decades! He is HIM. A culinary legend that can never be replaced pic.twitter.com/epAqwKl7eT — Effi Saharudin (@1Obefiend) April 3, 2024

Many would remember the television show Cili Padi where Jaafar starred alongside Melissa Saila, Anne Ngasri, Tam Suhaimi, and Nik Fariz Nik Fadzil.

Jaafar Onn and the cast of Cili Padi pic.twitter.com/pLLvDVbXMA — @ (@anthraxxx781) April 3, 2024

Back in 2021, Jaafar posted on Facebook saying TV3 should put up reruns of Cili Padi.

He said many of his fans who grew up when the tv drama was a hit had asked for it to be shown again.

Multi-talented personality

Born in 1951 in Johor, Jaafar’s career in Kuala Lumpur began in the 70s with a famous dance troupe.

He was also teaching how to cook and was invited by RTM to join a cooking show called Dunia Wanita in 1973.

Throughout his career, Jaafar juggled between being a chef and an actor. He also dabbled as a singer.

He appeared in films such as Putera, Penyu, Rock, Soalnya Siapa, Baginda, Tipah Tertipu The Movie, Bintang Hati and many more.

