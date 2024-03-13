[Watch] Man Shows Why The OKU Community Struggles To Get Around KL Independently

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The diverse Malaysian society is not only made up of various races and cultures but it also includes people with disabilities (OKU).

According to statistics provided by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), there are nearly 1 million OKUs registered across the country.

However, the facilities for the OKU community are still subpar in certain areas and it makes it tough for them to get around independently.

Divider blocks OKU person’s path

Recently, a Tiktok user Izhar Idham (@braderwheelchair) showed the challenges faces by the OKU community while trying to get around the city.

Izhar showed a group of people on wheelchairs trying to make their way around Kuala Lumpur city.

The group had trouble getting their wheelchairs past the road divider to get to the other side of the road despite it being a clear path for pedestrians.

Image: @braderwheelchair/TikTok

The group had to take turns one by one to safely cross the road under the hot sun.

The wheelchair path must not have steps or be high. Even if the height is only two or three inches, the path must be flat. You have to know that a small obstacle can be a huge obstacle for those in wheelchairs. Izhar Idham

Izhar hopes that the authorities can consider this feedback the next time. He explained he made the video to raise awareness about the plight of the people who use wheelchairs for mobility.

He added that the facilities for the OKU community must be in good condition if people want Malaysia to be considered a developed country and not only build high skyscrapers.

Netizens agree that OKU facilities need to be improved

Netizens agree with Izhar and hope that more can be done to improve the facilities for the OKU community.

A mother expressed her disappointment when she had trouble bringing her child who uses a wheelchair on a stroll around Bukit Bintang.

There is a silver lining yet…

Although the facilities for OKU are still unsatisfactory, the government has introduced an initiative to reduce the burden on the community when it comes to using public services.

This year, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd announced that the OKU community can enjoy free train and bus rides starting 1 February 2024 using the OKU SMILE pass.

Image: Rapid KL

The free rides are a step to encourage the OKU community to use public transport as their daily transport.

Current OKU Prasarana holders can activate their OKU SMILE pass at any Rapid KL, LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT and selected bus hub counters.

Here are the bus hubs offering OKU SMILE pass activation:

Pasar Seni

Chow Kit

KLCC

Sri Nilam

Puchong Utama

Pearl Point

Sunway Pyramid

Greenwood

Section 2 Shah Alam

Image: Rapid KL

