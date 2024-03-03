TRP
"Too Many Samsung Ads" Commuters Turned Off By Ads At TRX Samsung Galaxy Station
"Too Many Samsung Ads" Commuters Turned Off By Ads At TRX Samsung Galaxy Station

The advertisements at TRX Samsung Galaxy Station are on the walls, along the escalators, lift doors, pillars, and more.

by
March 3, 2024

On 29 February, Samsung Malaysia unveiled a brand new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) Samsung Galaxy Station on the MRT Kajang Line.

TRX Samsung Galaxy Station is positioned as the largest interchange station between the TRX station and Putrajaya Line.

The brand makeover (or takeover, if you will) welcomes commuters “with functions powered by Galaxy AI.”

What does that mean?

Commuters who have stopped at the station reported seeing the advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series covering every inch of the place.

Everywhere you turn, you’ll see advertisements on lift doors, walls, pillars, gates, and more.

The advertisement plastered everywhere in the station can be overwhelming for first-timers at the station. It can also be difficult to find the train route maps in the sea of advertisements.

For some reason, some of the train route maps are displayed on standee banners instead of the fixed, solid board we’re used to. The advertisement probably took up all the available space. XD

Twitter user Ernest pointed out that the name of the station is too long to be on-screen and on-board announcements.

Moreover, searching for the station by typing in “TRX” does not yield the desired result. Commuters must type in “Tun,” the first part of the station’s name, to get the desired result.

This may not be a problem for some locals, but it’ll be an issue for tourists and people with disabilities such as the blind.

The name of the destination that passengers purchased for must match the audio announcements, even if it means it’s an acronym.”

Ernest wrote on Twitter

What’s with all the ads at the station?

Since Malaysia’s first Apple Store is said to open at The Exchange TRX, netizens believe there was a deal made between Apple and TRX not to allow other brands to advertise in the mall.

The next best thing is allegedly to cover the train station serving the mall with competitor’s advertisements. The turf war is on.

What do the others think of the advertisements decorating the station?

While it can be an eyesore after a while, it can be boring without video advertisements.

A netizen said the ad saturation might backfire on the brand as it gives off a pushy vibe.

Netizens suggested the brand make the experience better by promoting its brand and products in a more immersive and interactive way for commuters.

Perhaps the brand could plan an AI experience and that would encourage commuters to stop by the station to check out what’s on offer.

