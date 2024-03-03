“Too Many Samsung Ads” Commuters Turned Off By Ads At TRX Samsung Galaxy Station

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 29 February, Samsung Malaysia unveiled a brand new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) Samsung Galaxy Station on the MRT Kajang Line.

TRX Samsung Galaxy Station is positioned as the largest interchange station between the TRX station and Putrajaya Line.

The brand makeover (or takeover, if you will) welcomes commuters “with functions powered by Galaxy AI.”

What does that mean?

Commuters who have stopped at the station reported seeing the advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy S24 series covering every inch of the place.

Everywhere you turn, you’ll see advertisements on lift doors, walls, pillars, gates, and more.

MRT Corp: how much advertisements do you want to cover TRX station in



Samsung: yes



—



A short thread of some observations over the ad-money makeover of TRX MRT station: pic.twitter.com/RkV2K0eBqn — Ernest is: doing lobotomy on a jelly cat 🍨🐱🧑‍⚕️ (@ErnestOnPT) March 2, 2024

The advertisement plastered everywhere in the station can be overwhelming for first-timers at the station. It can also be difficult to find the train route maps in the sea of advertisements.

For some reason, some of the train route maps are displayed on standee banners instead of the fixed, solid board we’re used to. The advertisement probably took up all the available space. XD

I've been to this station several times a week



– these unsightly banners seem like a permanent fixture now



– no support staff to be seen on the platforms or at the gates. some tourists needed help at the gates, staff stayed inside the counters. common occurrence pic.twitter.com/hBgiXLR1TB — Afiq Isa (@pelabursaham) March 2, 2024

Twitter user Ernest pointed out that the name of the station is too long to be on-screen and on-board announcements.

Moreover, searching for the station by typing in “TRX” does not yield the desired result. Commuters must type in “Tun,” the first part of the station’s name, to get the desired result.

This may not be a problem for some locals, but it’ll be an issue for tourists and people with disabilities such as the blind.

The name of the destination that passengers purchased for must match the audio announcements, even if it means it’s an acronym.” Ernest wrote on Twitter

This is a problem because to first-time transit users and the blind may not be familiar with the acronym as the station is referenced as “Tun Razak Exchange” in ticket machines, where there is no “TRX” as you need to type “TUN” first to find the station pic.twitter.com/reJSUSsn6v — Ernest is: doing lobotomy on a jelly cat 🍨🐱🧑‍⚕️ (@ErnestOnPT) March 2, 2024

What’s with all the ads at the station?

Since Malaysia’s first Apple Store is said to open at The Exchange TRX, netizens believe there was a deal made between Apple and TRX not to allow other brands to advertise in the mall.

The next best thing is allegedly to cover the train station serving the mall with competitor’s advertisements. The turf war is on.

Coz they not allowed to advertise in TRX itself — Wilson YIMBY 🧢🪐 (@wilsonyimby) March 2, 2024

As I understand, Exchange TRX does not allow Samsung advertisement in the mall due to an agreement between the mall and apple, but this does not cover areas at TRX MRT station — kamil ali (@kamil9116) March 2, 2024

This looks like a declaration of war by Samsung to Apple lol — Isabella 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ashinynewdawn) March 2, 2024

I think this is samsung's petty move to Apple's "No competition" contract with TRX mall 😂 — bittermf (@hambabitter) March 2, 2024

What do the others think of the advertisements decorating the station?

While it can be an eyesore after a while, it can be boring without video advertisements.

A netizen said the ad saturation might backfire on the brand as it gives off a pushy vibe.

Netizens suggested the brand make the experience better by promoting its brand and products in a more immersive and interactive way for commuters.

Perhaps the brand could plan an AI experience and that would encourage commuters to stop by the station to check out what’s on offer.

But its boring as f. No video advertising ke — 🍉 Public Health is Laif! (@adamapotek) March 2, 2024

this just makes the brand seems more cheap.. shove down the throat kind of advert and annoying.. I forsee this will backfire. — marteyy (@mattdeguile) March 3, 2024

It’s kind of cheeky for them to do this at the “Apple area” but just these normal ads ? it’s really mehh & waste of money. If u want to b cheeky, b cheeky ALL D WAY. Create an AI experience there. Show what Samsung phone can do in a more interactive way. Come on @SamsungMalaysia — Can I Tell You Something (@CanITellYouSmtg) March 3, 2024

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.