Bali Declares Emergency For 2 Weeks Due To Prolonged Drought

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bali is a popular holiday destination in Indonesia, known for its natural beaches.

However, in the aftermath of a fire at the Mandung Landfill, Tabanan Regency declared a local state of emergency this week. Acting Governor of Bali — Sang Made Mahendra Jaya — declared a 14-day state of emergency starting last Thursday (19 October) until 1 November, 2023.

This decision was made after Bali experienced extreme weather from July to October, resulting in 113 villages facing a water crisis, and 10 areas, including the capital city of Bali, Denpasar, suffering from fires.

Source: Tribun News

This state of emergency is the lowest escalation as per the law, making our movement and access in responding to the disaster more flexible, including providing support space Acting Governor Jaya

In a separate statement, the Head of the Denpasar City Satpol PP Unit, AA Ngurah Bawa Nendra, has temporarily banned the use of lasers to disperse clouds.

In a written statement, he shared, “To business operators and the community, please temporarily stop using laser lights/spotlights that function to disperse clouds or stop rain for religious/customary ceremonies, weddings, events, and other activities.”

According to international wires, the head of Bali’s Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD-BALI), Made Rentin, explained that the emergency status was declared to reduce the impact of disasters by facilitating the mobilization of human and logistical resources.

Fire Incidents in Bali

Data from the Denpasar Meteorological Bureau, the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), shows that three areas in Bali have not received rain for 94 consecutive days due to the dry season and the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Source: Bali Post

Between July and October, seven forest fires were reported, and efforts are underway to extinguish fires at several waste disposal sites.

Local authorities have also been warned to promptly put out landfill fires as they pose a risk to the health of the local community.

If you plan on visiting Bali, those with respiratory sensitivities are advised to wear masks outdoors.

Tourists are also encouraged to monitor air quality readings and adjust their activities based on their individual risk assessments.

READ MORE: Indonesia Denies Responsibility for Malaysia’s Haze, Stirring Discontent Among Netizens

READ MORE: Satirical Site “Thank You Indo For The Clean Air” Lets Malaysians Express Gratefulness For The Yearly Haze

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.