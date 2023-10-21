Is That Edible? Customer Shocked To Receive Burnt Croissant From Zus Coffee

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sometimes, things don’t go to plan, no matter how much we prepare ourselves. However, this incident confused many people as to how it could have happened.

Twitter user Kak Jah (@XXXbyefelicia) shared that she ordered a chicken slice and cheese croissant from Zus Coffee via Grab.

When the food arrived, she was shocked to discover that the croissant she ordered arrived burnt and black. It’s not known why the staff decided to pack and serve it up to be delivered.

Akak so loyal to @ZUSCoffee tp kenapa uols suka buat akak cmni. Apa ni? Croissant rentung ? pic.twitter.com/mKPfPIJQJp — Kak Jah Sungai Dua (@XXXbyefelicia) October 20, 2023

She was disappointed by the service and advised her followers to stick to the café’s drinks instead.

Luckily, Grab refunded her and she clarified again that she did not order through Zus Coffee’s app.

Zus Coffee has contacted Kak Jah through their official Twitter account to resolve the issue and for more information on what happened.

Delivery by grab. Refunded by grab. Tq https://t.co/1vyYhO77P4 — Kak Jah Sungai Dua (@XXXbyefelicia) October 20, 2023

OH NAUR KAK JAH 😭😭 boleh kami tahu daripada outlet mana dan juga kak jah boleh DM kami your contact number so that we can resolve this issue? — ZUS Coffee® (@ZUSCoffee) October 20, 2023

While the matter looked like an open and shut case, some netizens found Zus Coffee’s tone on Twitter unprofessional as it sounded too casual.

On the other hand, others found no issues with the casual tone, but are disappointed with Zus Coffee’s service again.

Some found the casual reply funny because it also showed the shock from Zus Coffee’s social media staff.

A netizen pointed out that the fault could likely lie with the staff on duty that day. It was inconceivable that a burned croissant could still be served to a customer.

Hopefully, none of us would come across such a situation ever again.

Macam tak patut je reply macam ni. Patut mulakan dengan maaf dulu.



Zus kena latih staff handle media ni PR sikit. https://t.co/5plEoy4zeY — Aidi ER (@aidi_ezzhar) October 20, 2023

I have no issues with the oh naur. This app is getting way too serious https://t.co/uxPzOu7B3C — ✨Presiden Parti Sampai Pagi ™✨ (@jules12anne) October 21, 2023

Zus sendiri tengok pun menangis lagi customer yang beli😹zus ni kelakar la zus buat zus menangis https://t.co/nKdqTRTcDo — Deans (@everyinchoffuck) October 20, 2023

ni lebih kepada staff langgar sop . bukan sop zus yg bermasalah . maybe staff bermasalah — Mat (@Sablibombastik) October 20, 2023

Yg staf pon dh rentung mcm tu pon tetap bungkus bg jugak kt customer, mentang2 guna grab, jd igt customer dont mind sngt makanan sampai sbb tk le maki ke muka dia kot. — Qieyra Amran (@QieyraAmran) October 20, 2023

