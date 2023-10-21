TRP
Now Reading
Is That Edible? Customer Shocked To Receive Burnt Croissant From Zus Coffee
TRP
TRP

Is That Edible? Customer Shocked To Receive Burnt Croissant From Zus Coffee

The burnt chicken slice and cheese croissant from Zus Coffee looked unrecognizable.

by
October 21, 2023
For illustration purposes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Sometimes, things don’t go to plan, no matter how much we prepare ourselves. However, this incident confused many people as to how it could have happened.

Twitter user Kak Jah (@XXXbyefelicia) shared that she ordered a chicken slice and cheese croissant from Zus Coffee via Grab.

When the food arrived, she was shocked to discover that the croissant she ordered arrived burnt and black. It’s not known why the staff decided to pack and serve it up to be delivered.

She was disappointed by the service and advised her followers to stick to the café’s drinks instead.

Luckily, Grab refunded her and she clarified again that she did not order through Zus Coffee’s app.

Zus Coffee has contacted Kak Jah through their official Twitter account to resolve the issue and for more information on what happened.

While the matter looked like an open and shut case, some netizens found Zus Coffee’s tone on Twitter unprofessional as it sounded too casual.

On the other hand, others found no issues with the casual tone, but are disappointed with Zus Coffee’s service again.

Some found the casual reply funny because it also showed the shock from Zus Coffee’s social media staff.

A netizen pointed out that the fault could likely lie with the staff on duty that day. It was inconceivable that a burned croissant could still be served to a customer.

Hopefully, none of us would come across such a situation ever again.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2021 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd