7YO Boy In Johor Rescued From Drinking Toilet Water, Abuse By Father

A pair of lovers have been arrested over the alleged abuse of a 7-year-old boy under their care in a house in Skudai, Johor, on Friday (13 October).

The boy was living with his 37-year-old biological father and 39-year-old girlfriend at a house in Taman Pulai Jaya. It’s said he lived with his biological mother in Kuala Selangor about two years ago.

The incident came to the police’s attention after a woman lodged a report around 4.13pm last Friday.

She allegedly received information that the victim was in the house’s bathroom and was frail and severely malnourished.

The police rescued the boy and found signs of physical abuse on his body, including old injuries.

He was sent for medical attention at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

The suspects were arrested and remanded for a week until Thursday, 19 October. It was revealed that the boy wasn’t schooling while living in Johor with his father.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The boy’s biological mother was shocked

According to Kosmo, the boy’s mother identified as M. Ana, 34, was shocked at what happened to her son.

Ana was reunited with her son at the state’s Social Welfare Department and was shocked at his poor condition.

When he lived with her, Ana said her son weighed more than 60kg and was a lively and well-mannered person. Her son now only weighed 29kg.

I’m upset to see his condition and almost didn’t recognize him because his physical condition is not the same from before. M. Ana to Kosmo

It was said the boy’s father punished him because he was naughty and loved going out.

For the past six months, the boy was locked up in the bathroom for hours without food. He had to drink water from the toilet when he was hungry. He was only fed with leftovers from time to time at the house.

In addition, he had to put up with the pain from being physically abused such as being burned with fire by his father’s girlfriend. He could not turn to anyone for help.

I did not see what they did but no matter who did it, I would not forgive them and I hope they would be brought to justice. I can’t imagine what would happen to my son if the police did not rescue him. We might have lost him. M. Ana

Ana said her husband prevented her from meeting her son more than a year ago. She made seven police reports, including one in Banting, Selangor, to see her son.

She thanked the non-governmental organisation (NGO), the police and the local community for saving her son.

She said she would register her son for school once he’s recovered in the hospital and comes home to her. She has two other children aged 13 and 15 from her previous marriage living with her.

