Perak Public Service Commission Official FB Page Hacked

Anyone scrolling through the official Facebook Page of the Perak Public Service Commission (SPA) yesterday afternoon would have had a nightmare fitting for this month’s Halloween.

The social media page was allegedly hacked by an irresponsible party and the hackers uploaded several sexually explicit video posts.

Screenshot of the sexually explicit videos uploaded by the hackers.

Perak SPA posted a notice on its official website to warn the public that its Facebook Page had been hacked.

They also warned the public not to browse the Facebook page for the time being. Any further announcements will be communicated through Perak SPA’s official website.

Good-humoured netizens believed one of the staff members must have come across or clicked on a corrupted file online and was hacked by a virus.

Meanwhile, others wondered why it took Perak SPA so long to rectify the issue and wondered about the organisation’s efficiency.

