CAAM Temporarily Suspends MYAirline’s operating licence

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

MYAirline’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) has been suspended effective today by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) in accordance with Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 Section 193(3), for a 90-day period until CAAM conducts additional investigations.

CAAM in a press statement said a safety audit was conducted from 29 May to 1 June, 2023, but no findings that would suggest financial trouble were made at that time.

The safety audit procedure comprised the financial indicator checklist specified in International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Documents 8335.

AOC holders must also furnish CAAM with proof of their financial viability as part of the safety audit. This is done to make sure the air carrier has the funding necessary to carry out the operations as planned.

To ensure that the operation’s safety is not jeopardised, any financial concern must be immediately reported in writing to CAAM.

MYAirline has not yet provided CAAM with such alerts.

Therefore, the abrupt suspension of MYAirline’s operations on 12 October without giving CAAM any notice, raises severe questions about public safety and the general integrity of Malaysia’s civil aviation operations.

During this brief suspension, a thorough safety assessment will be conducted on MYAirline to reevaluate the airline’s capacity.

According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, around 125,000 passengers were affected by MYAirline’s suspension with ticket sales worth over RM20 million.

Loke pointed out that this number was discovered after learning that the airline has sold tickets for travel until next March, as reported by The Star.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.