Budget 2024: Gov’t To Boost EV Use Among Malaysians

To increase the use of electric vehicles (EVs) among Malaysians, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the Budget 2024 announcement today said the government will continue to boost the development of the EV industry.

We welcome the investment of over RM170 million by TNB, Gentari and Tesla Malaysia to install 180 EV charging stations. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Anwar said that the government has also introduced a scheme to encourage the use of electric motorcycles for people with an annual income of RM120,000 or less. Buyers will also receive rebates of up to RM2400.

He also added that the government plans to extend individual tax relief of up to RM2500 on EV charging facility expenses for a period of 4 years and tax deductions for EV rental costs for another two years.

