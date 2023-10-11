Sarawak May Soon Have Its Own “Grace”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

There is a possibility that Sarawak might be creating its humanoid robot that can be used in healthcare and assist in the daily activities of people.

This possibility was raised by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

This robot will be inspired by “Grace the Robot” which made an appearance at the 6th International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (WCIT|IDECS) 2023 and the 27th World Congress on Innovation and Technology.

According to the Sarawak Premier, the government is prepared to fund the project. He also stated that a Sarawakian can be used for the robot.

“Maybe for this project, we can ask the Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (CENTEXS) to work together with Huawei. Perhaps we can produce robots to be used in our healthcare or other tasks and activities,” he said in his speech at the Sarawak Research and Development Council’s (SRDC) 5th anniversary dinner yesterday (10 October), as reported by Bernama.

Grace The Robot

A Hong Kong company introduced Grace, a humanoid robot, in 2021.

Grace, a medical assistant, is outfitted with sensors, including a thermal camera to measure a patient’s temperature and pulse, to aid doctors in making diagnoses and administering treatments.

Patients can use Grace as a buddy as well. Grace has a focus on elder care, speaks three languages (Cantonese, Mandarin, and English), is sociable, and can do talk therapy, as reported by CNN.

ADAM

This task is not impossible for Malaysia as Malaysia had already created its humanoid robot way before Grace was introduced to the world.

In the year 2019, ADAM (Advanced Development Autonomous Machine) was introduced to the people during the Beyond Paradigm Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

It was created by Robopreneur Sdn Bhd, a regional robotics business located in Cyberjaya.

Hanafiah Yussof, the creator and CEO of the firm, said that ADAM was the first Malaysian humanoid robot made when he first activated it in March 2019 following a year of research, development, and prototype work.

The 44kg humanoid robot has 22 degrees of flexibility in its upper body joints, including its fingers, and is capable of genuine human contact thanks to speech detection and recognition software driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

It was stated that ADAM would be completed in three stages, the second of which would be the growth of the entire body.

The machine learning algorithm would be strengthened in the third phase, giving the robot the capacity to recognise more genuine speech, recognise objects, and recognise emotions, as reported by Bernama.

