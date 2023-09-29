Government Steps Up Fight Against Fake News

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fake news has become a common thing in recent times with some creating unrest in society.

To tackle this problem, the government is stepping up its fight against fake news with several measures.

One such measure is the availability of several platforms for people to report fake news.

“Say no to fake news! We all need to work together to fight fake news. Report fake news or defamation to MCMC through these 6 platforms,” announced Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil on Twitter.

Say no to fake news! Kita semua perlu bekerjasama untuk membanteras berita palsu.



Laporkan berita palsu atau fitnah ke SKMM melalui 6 platform ini. pic.twitter.com/mVeBSKSy5N — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) September 29, 2023

The public can access the complaint portal at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my, call them at 1800188030 or fax at 03-86881880.

Alternatively, complaints can be lodged via SMS by texting SKMM ADUAN followed by the complaint, to 15888.

For complaints via WhatsApp, the number is 016-2206262 and via e-mail at aduanskmm@mcmc.gov.my

Additionally, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) will begin airing “Biar Betul,” a unique program designed to stop the spread of false information starting from 1 October 2023, according to Bernama.

Fahmi said the brief program will air on TV1 at 7.44pm with repeats on all RTM social media networks and RTM radio stations.

“This initiative is a collaboration between the Sebenarnya.my portal under the supervision of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and MyCheck Malaysia under the purview of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), which are entrusted to combat fake news and disinformation through various media platforms,” he said in a press conference on 27 September.

Fahmi added that talks had also been held between the ministry and service providers including Meta, TikTok, and Telegram to ensure that law enforcement would get full cooperation in the fight against the propagation of false information.

Fake news

The spread of fake news does no good. Recently, there was a piece of fake news about an increase of charges at health clinics that have been spreading wildly on social media platforms.

The fact that the video has received 2.8 million views, according to Fahmi, illustrates how rapidly such bogus information can deceive people.

Dakwaan caj perkhidmatan di klinik kesihatan kerajaan akan dinaikkan adalah TIDAK BENAR!



Menurut kenyataan yang dikeluarkan oleh Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia (KKM), KKM tidak pernah mengeluarkan sebarang maklumat rasmi berkaitan kenaikan caj perkhidmatan. pic.twitter.com/NAalfPRNUL — MCMC (@MCMC_RASMI) September 27, 2023

Furthermore, there was another fake news about a list of Tamil songs that is banned from playing in Indian pubs and clubs.

This news was discussed heavily on social media platforms. The list bore the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) logo which made the people think it was real.

READ MORE: List Of Banned Songs In Indian Pub Is Fake, Says Perak Police

It is important to remember that not everything we see on the internet is true. It is always wise to do a cross-check of the information received before spreading it around.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.