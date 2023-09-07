MRT Anouncces Female Coaches But Many Raise Concerns

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Since the opening of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Kajang line, people have had an easier means to travel.

With this accessibility, many people can avoid the massive traffic congestion early in the morning.

On 6 September, MRT announced that they are installing female coaches in their trains for the Kajang line. The coaches are now being tested.

This is a move to make sure that female passengers have the ability to ride safely.

Although there are constant announcements in the train about sexual harassment, this move would hopefully be able to prevent the scenario from happening.

Furthermore, with these coaches, the female passengers also will have their own space and can travel comfortably on the train to their desired destinations.

Pelanggan yang dihormati, kerja-kerja pemasangan pelekat & pengujian operasi koc wanita di MRT Laluan Kajang sedang dijalankan secara berperingkat.



Sila rujuk poster untuk maklumat lanjut. #RapidKL @MRTMalaysia @APADchannel pic.twitter.com/YIFbXn0sPH — MyRapid 03-78852585 (@myrapidkl) September 6, 2023

This move was very well received by the people, and they showed their appreciation in the comments.

Alhamdullillah..tak perlu berhimpit lelaki perempuan time pergi/balik kerja 🥰🥰🥰 — ‎🙅🏻‍♀️ (@faresyaelya) September 7, 2023

FINALLY ITS HERE!! — L (@tbhsister) September 6, 2023

However, there are people who argue that this move is useless because of the high number of passengers in the train in the morning.

These arguments are legitimate because if you are a fellow MRT user, then you would agree when we say that during peak hours, MRT trains transform into a sardine can so much so that the passengers have to squeeze among each other in the train.

Moreover, the frequency of the trains during peak hours is quite bad to the point that some passengers have to wait 30 minutes before they can board a train.

Why? Nak bagi sesak ke lagi? Tak menyusahkan???? — Nuraida (@Aida_tan26) September 6, 2023

Akhirnya ada.. MRT kajang line mmg pack mcm sardin no space, kadang terpaksa lepaskan 3 train,kita ppuan risau bhempit2 tersentuh sana sini. — 아인 Nayinn (@na_yeinn) September 7, 2023

Bgus tpi frequency train sangatlah lama, n coach pon tk byk, buat bende ni jdi lg padat. Adoi — ØⱠĐ ₥Ø₦ɆɎ ₵ØⱠⱠɆ₵₮ØⱤ (@airildanial_) September 7, 2023

All being said, the outcome of the issue will only be known once the decision is implemented.

