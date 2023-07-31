Selangor Says No To PJD Link

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The Selangor government has put a stop to the proposed Petaling Jaya Dispersal (PJD) Link project.

In a statement, caretaker menteri besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government was not happy with the evaluation report especially on the social impact assessment of the proposed highway as it did not adhere to some of the conditions set.

Amirudin said the state government has decided to cancel the application to build the PJD Link.

Earlier in July, Amirudin said the proposed highway had only been given a conditional approval.

In today’s statement, he informed that the proposal which had received green light on principle from the Cabinet in 2017, was then brought before the Selangor Economic Action Council in September 2020 for a residential survey to be carried out in Petaling Jaya.

It was then presented to the federal government in November 2021 and given a conditional approval in which the developer has to meet all the requirements set by the Selangor government before it can proceed with construction.

A concession agreement was signed between the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and the developer on 5 April, 2022. The construction company had to conduct a full environmental, social and traffic impact assessment reports before they can proceed further.

On the cancellation, Amirudin said, “The administration’s principle is that development in Selangor should achieve a balance among the aspects of sustainability, economic progress, and not cause harm to residents.”

