Jasmine Loo Looks Forward To Reuniting With Family

The press were all over a recent arrest made in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

With a few names still on the 1MDB “wanted” list, including financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low, the arrest of Jasmine Loo Ai Swan turned heads.

While there is still no word on when or where exactly she was arrested, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail informed that she was currently in remand at the Dang Wangi police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Today, her lawyers issued a statement on her behalf, emphasising that AmerBon Advocates is Loo’s only authorised legal representative.

Signed by Amer Hamzah Arshad and Edmund Bon, they said Loo had surrendered, following which she was arrested, remanded and currently in custody.

Our client’s priority is to cooperate with the relevant law enforcement agencies in their ongoing 1MDB investigations, and to facilitate and assist the Malaysian government in expediting its asset recovery efforts. She also looks forward to reuniting with her family as soon as possible. AmerBON, Advocates

The lawyers said Loo had always treated Malaysia as her home and would reveal the facts and circumstances surrounding her years away from Malaysia when it was appropriate.

Our client has absolute trust and confidence in the Malaysian judicial and legal system and will face all matters accordingly. She seeks privacy and space to do what is necessary at this time. AmerBON, Advocates

Other names still on the wanted list apart from Low are Terence Geh, Casey Tang and Eric Tan.

Kee Kok Thiam who was a witness in the 1MDB scandal recently died of stroke on 29 May.

In December 2018, Low, Geh, Tang, Loo and Tan were charged with criminal breach of trust and money laundering, in absentia, at the Magistrate’s Court in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur.

