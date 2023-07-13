Flight Voucher, Free Bus Service For Students Returning Home To Vote State

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Students who wish to participate in the coming state elections have had their travelling burdens reduced with the announcements of flight ticket subsidy worth RM300 and free bus service to Kelantan.

A subsidy initiative worth RM300 for flight tickets have been announced by the government for public university students.

These tickets are for the students to travel domestically between Peninsula, Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan starting on 15 August.

Earlier, the Kelantan PAS government said that it will provide university students with free transport service to cast their ballots on 12 August.

Flight Tickets

The flight ticket subsidy would be carried out, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, through a credit mechanism in which each qualified student will receive a digital voucher worth RM300 from a participating airline, which they may use to buy tickets for domestic flights.

“This subsidy is only valid for the purchase of one-way and return economy class flight tickets between the students’ place of origin and place of study,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

This voucher can be only used to purchase airline tickets from Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Batik Air, Firefly and MyAirline. If the tickets cost less than the voucher, then the remaining amount from the voucher can be used to book another flight.

The deadline to redeem the voucher is 31 October. Public university students must determine their eligibility through the Transport Ministry’s website, which will be made known later, to apply for the subsidy for the purchase of flight tickets.

With an anticipated total cost of RM16.8 million, the initiative, which the Cabinet approved at yesterday’s meeting, will assist more than 56,000 students at public universities countrywide, according to Loke.

Free Bus

As mentioned, a free bus service has been arranged by the Kelantan state government which intends to make it easier for students living outside of Kelantan to cast their votes during the state election.

The State Development Office and the Kelantan Treasury Office are handling the service, which runs from 6 August to 11 August, and the trip back from 13 August to 15 August, as reported by Sinar Daily.

However according to a report by the New Straits Times, it is against the Election Offences Act of 1954 for the state of Kelantan to offer free bus transportation for university students to return home and vote in the upcoming state election on 12 August.

Moreover, the Malaysian Corruption Watch deputy head Noor Mohamad Shakil Hameed stated that the statement made by PAS’ deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man on asking other states to follow in the footsteps of Kelantan was unsuitable and should not be put into effect.

He advised political parties and their respective candidates to be more cognizant of and sensitive to matters that could subject them to action, including a subsequent decision to invalidate the election results.

“Besides breaking the law, such actions can also trigger various speculations and be seen as an element of encouragement to attract voters to support a particular party,” Noor added.

Nevertheless, the provision of free buses, according to the Kubang Kerian member of parliament, was not intended to bribe the students into exercising their right to vote.

However, there is no official information about the bus services that is included in this plan and from where and how the students can obtain the tickets from.

