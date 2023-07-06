Newborn Found With Umbilical Cord Still Attached In Chicken Shop

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

In an unexpected turn of events, a newborn baby girl was found today in Jabur Kubur, Jalan Air Putih, Terengganu.

The baby girl, who was discovered by a chicken seller, was found alive and shivering from the cold as she laid on the floor of a chicken shop.

Astonishingly, the infant still had her umbilical cord attached, indicating that she had been born within the past three or four days.

According to Kosmo, shop owner Mohd Yusrizal Azlan, 27, made the surprising discovery at 7.50 am while preparing to open for business.

While I was about to unload the chicken supplies from the truck, I noticed a strange object on the floor of my shop. To my astonishment, I realized that the object was actually a newborn baby, still alive and with the umbilical cord attached. She had ants on her body and was shivering from the cold. Mohd Yusrizal Azlan

He told the news portal that he had immediately contacted the police to deal with the situation.

As reported by the New Straits Times, Kemaman District Police Chief Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan confirmed that the baby was in good health and weighed aproximately 3.2 kilograms.

The baby is in good health, and we are actively searching for the suspect who abandoned her. Kemaman District Police Chief Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan

He also noted that the case will be investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The newborn was swiftly transported to Hospital Kemaman for a thorough examination to ensure her well-being and receive the necessary medical attention.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.