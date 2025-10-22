CHERY Just Unveiled Its Boldest Game Plan Yet — And Malaysia’s Getting The Front-Row Seat!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

CHERY Corporate Malaysia played a pivotal role in the landmark CHERY International User Summit 2025 in Wuhu, themed “Co-Create, Co-Define: The New Move.”

The event served as the global launchpad for Chery’s diversified future, highlighting a multi-brand strategy designed to cater to the full spectrum of Malaysian consumers.

The announcements solidified the future roadmap for the entire portfolio: the user-centric CHERY master brand; the dynamic duo of OMODA | JAECOO; the classic-inspired iCAUR full electric off-road vehicle brand; and the upcoming soon to be launched model, LEPAS.

The summit, a gathering of 2,000 representatives from over 100 countries, transcended a traditional auto show, embodying CHERY’s commitment to building a global, user-centric ecosystem—a core philosophy of CHERY Corporate Malaysia’s approach.

CHERY Brand Night Celebrates Global User Co-Creation, Unveiling World’s First Transformable SUV

The core CHERY brand set a powerful tone with its “Brand Night,” showcasing a deep commitment to user collaboration.

The event featured the global debut of the world’s first 7-Seater Transformable Multi-SUV, a vehicle born from over 40,000 pieces of feedback from global users, including key insights from Malaysia.

“This vehicle is the physical embodiment of our ‘Co-create and Co-define’ philosophy,” said Mr. Zheng Songzhi, Executive Deputy General Manager of CHERY International Marketing Center.

The innovative SUV features a “6=1 formula”, achieving six different spatial configurations—from a spacious 7-seater to a practical pickup—redefining versatility for modern families.

OMODA | JAECOO Global Sales Surge 39%, Driven by Strong Regional Performance

In September 2025, OMODA | JAECOO achieved outstanding global sales of 32,840 units, marking a 39% year-on-year growth and surpassing 630,000 cumulative sales.

The brand demonstrated strong performance across Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Americas, with new energy vehicles accounting for 57% of total sales led by the OMODA O5 SHS-H and JAECOO J7 SHS models.

The brand’s innovation was further highlighted by the track debut of the high-performance OMODA 9 SHS, featuring world-exclusive quad-motor AWD hybrid technology.

At the October International User Summit, the brand unveiled breakthroughs in hybrid powertrains and solid-state batteries, achieving a record 48% engine thermal efficiency.

The event also featured the AiMOGA-developed Mojia Robot, reinforcing OMODA | JAECOO’s commitment to merging power, intelligence, and sustainability while co-creating a better future with users worldwide.

iCAUR: Crafting ‘New Classics’ for Electric Mobility

The iCAUR brand, part of the Chery Corporate Malaysia portfolio, presented its vision for establishing ‘New Classics’ in the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sector during the 2025 International User Summit.

The showcase was built around iCAUR’s full lineup of customisable vehicles, each model featuring bold, clean lines and carefully crafted details that position them as modern icons.

Central to the brand’s identity is its deep commitment to a customisation ecosystem, offering owners an extensive range of bespoke parts and accessories to personalise their vehicles and express their individuality.

This fusion of timeless, vintage-inspired design with a forward-thinking, user-centric approach to personalisation defines iCAUR’s unique position in the market, offering a fresh and sophisticated choice for Malaysian consumers seeking an electric vehicle that is both a mode of transport and a statement of personal style.

LEPAS: Redefining Premium Mobility with Elegant Technology and Lifestyle

With plans to officially introduce this new standard of elegance to Malaysian consumers in the first half of 2026, LEPAS is marking its debut as an independent global marque under the Chery umbrella.

LEPAS made a powerful entrance with the dual launch of its groundbreaking “Elegant Technology” framework and the grand opening of its first global Elegant Lifestyle House.

This innovative space breaks from automotive tradition, creating a miniature urban block with themed zones that allow customers to fully immerse themselves in the brand’s world, serving as a replicable model for future global retail.

LEPAS’ “Elegant Technology” framework is built on a forward-engineered platform and advanced three-electric systems (comprising the battery pack, electric motor, and motor controller) promising efficient and stable performance, complemented by an intelligent cockpit designed for emotional connection and uncompromising safety.

With a clear strategic blueprint to launch eight new models within three years and become the global synonym for “Elegant Driving,” LEPAS is decisively positioned as a sophisticated and dedicated player in the premium new-energy vehicle market.

A Unified Vision for Malaysia

“For CHERY Corporate Malaysia, this summit is a clear declaration of our future,” said Men Lin Bo, Executive Vice President of Chery Corporate Malaysia.

“We are transitioning into a comprehensive mobility solutions provider. The user-co-created future of Chery, OMODA | JAECOO, iCAUR and Lepas give us an unparalleled toolkit to meet the diverse needs of Malaysian consumers.”

“The active participation of Malaysian attendees and partners at the summit was highlighted as a critical component of this co-creative process, ensuring that the vehicles and brand experiences brought to Malaysia are finely attuned to local tastes and expectations.”

