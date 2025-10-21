Why Everyone’s Switching To OMODA I JAECOO’s Next-Gen Hybrids

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In September 2025, OMODA I JAECOO delivered an impressive sales performance, with global sales reaching 32,840 vehicles and export volumes hitting a new high.

Since its inception 29 months ago, the brand’s cumulative global sales have surpassed 630,000 units. From January to September, cumulative sales stood at 244,522 vehicles, representing a year-on-year increase of 39%.

With growing export momentum, it has sparked a wave of enthusiasm in the global automotive market, emerging as a leading name in China’s automotive overseas expansion journey.

Comprehensive Growth Across Multiple Regional Markets

The sales growth of OMODA I JAECOO in September was not confined to a single region but showcased a robust global expansion. I

n the Latin American markets of Brazil and Mexico, the brand grasped local consumer demands and launched a series of models tailored to local road conditions and usage habits, leading to a continuous rise in sales.

In Mexico, September’s month-on-month sales soared by 40% compared to the same period last year, becoming a significant engine for sales growth in the Americas.

The Southeast Asian market, particularly Thailand, also delivered a stunning performance. September sales exceeded 4,000 units in a single month, setting a record.

The brand conducted in-depth research on local consumers needs for vehicle space, comfort, and cost-effectiveness, and optimised product configurations, accordingly, making the models highly popular in the Thai market.

Europe was a standout region for OMODA I JAECOO. Against the backdrop of a declining overall automotive market, the brand bucked the trend, with 11,663 vehicles exported to Europe in September.

This was attributed to the brand’s continuous improvement in product quality and technological content under Europe’s stringent safety standards and environmental regulations, winning the trust of European consumers with high-quality products.

New Energy Vehicles Provide Sales Boost

New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) have emerged as a key driving force behind OMODA I JAECOO’s sales growth. In September, NEV sales reached 18,999 units, accounting for a remarkable 57% of total exports.

From January to September 2025, cumulative new energy vehicle sales surpassed 110,000 units. Among them, the O5 SHS-H model emerged as a dark horse, with total sales exceeding 10,000 units in the past three months.

Its stylish appearance, advanced intelligent technology configurations, and outstanding new energy performance attracted the attention of numerous young consumers.

The J7 SHS model also continued to sell well, with 6,471 units sold in September and a total of over 70,000 units sold this year. It achieved simultaneous delivery in ten countries, covering the UK, Spain, and Italy, ASEAN countries like Malaysia and Thailand, as well as Australia, Brazil, and Mexico.

Leveraging the Super Hybrid System (SHS) powertrain, vehicles provide drivers with a convenient experience of ultra-low fuel consumption, ultra-long range, and seamless switching between fuel and pure electric modes, meeting the travel needs of different users in various scenarios and thus driving rapid growth in new energy vehicle sales.

Pushing the envelope further, the company has announced the debut of the OMODA 9 SHS, OMODA’s premium hybrid flagship model.

Featuring the brand’s first Quad-Motor AWD PHEV technology, the OMODA 9 SHS delivers a total output of 395 kW and 650 Nm of torque, enabling it to adapt to complex driving conditions.

It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds, setting a new benchmark for performance in its class.

The OMODA 9 SHS will be put through its paces on a racetrack during the Chery User Summit 2025, where it will showcase its extreme capabilities in straight-line acceleration and slalom tests.

Dual-Brand Strategy Drives Growth

The dual-brand strategy of OMODA I JAECOO provided strong support for salesgrowth.

OMODA focused on creating the world’s most professional Crossover brand, with models that combined the off-road capability of SUVs and the comfort of sedans. Their fashionable and dynamic appearance catered to young consumers’ pursuit of individuality and diversity.

JAECOO adhered to the philosophy of “From Classic, Beyond Classic” and aimed to become the world’s leading brand in off-road vehicles. Its models boasted powerful off-road performance and luxurious interior configurations, satisfying off-road enthusiasts’ expectations for quality and performance.

In terms of product matrix, OMODA I JAECOO initiated a comprehensive product layout in 2022 and formed a complete product line by 2025, covering multiple segments such as sedans, SUVs, and off-road vehicles, meeting the diverse needs of different consumers.

Intelligent Technology and User Ecosystem to drive future growth

In addition to its outstanding sales performance, OMODA I JAECOO also actively advanced initiatives in the fields of intelligent technology and user ecosystems.

The brand collaborated with the AiMOGA team to launch the “Mojia Robot,” demonstrating the brand’s forward-looking exploration in the field of intelligent technology and offering users a brand-new interactive experience.

In October 2025, the OMODA I JAECOO User Ecosystem Conference officially kicked off, with the theme “CO-CREATE-DEFINE.”

Through in-depth interaction with users, the brand continues to optimise its products and services, meeting users’ ever-changing needs, and lay a solid foundation for future sales growth.

The remarkable sales achievements of OMODA I JAECOO in September 2025 were the result of multi-pronged efforts. Looking ahead, the brand will continue to adhere to innovation-driven development, deepen its globalisation strategy, and create even more brilliant results in the global automotive market with higher-quality products and services.

