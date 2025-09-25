By The Billions & Off-Road Icons Team Up! Malayan Xpedition 2025 Officially Hits The Trail

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

By The Billions (BTB), a unique cars, community and content platform, officially launched the Malayan Xpedition 2025, a unique overland journey crossing Malaysia’s rugged and storied heartland.

The launch was marked with an MOU signing with key strategic partners: the Sabah Four Wheel Drive Association (SFWDA) and the Malaysia 4WD Training & Experience Centre (M4TREC).

Signing the MOUs on behalf of each partner were: Faez Nordin, President of Sabah 4WD Association and Alex Leong, Vice-President of Sabah 4WD Association; Derek Low, Founder of Malaysia 4WD Training & Experience Centre (M4TREC); and Ned Nazlan, Founder of By The Billions.

The MOU formalises a longer-term collaboration that will anchor Malayan Xpedition as a permanent fixture in Malaysia’s off-road and adventure calendar.

It also highlights the strong commitment of all parties to fostering a safe and inclusive off-roading community in Malaysia.

Each partner will contribute their unique capability or expertise to By The Billions, namely:

M4TREC – Integrated training facility to educate all expedition participants, also offers certification programmes from beginner level to professional, helping participants build skills and strengthen community networks.

– Integrated training facility to educate all expedition participants, also offers certification programmes from beginner level to professional, helping participants build skills and strengthen community networks. SFWDA – To engage in cross-promotions of their respective expeditions—Malayan Xpedition and Borneo Safari—and to assist BTB in an advisory role, leveraging their vast experience having established Borneo’s leading and globally-recognised expedition, Borneo Safari.

The Malayan Xpedition has also been included as an official event in Tourism Pahang’s annual calendar, supporting local tourism and boosting economic growth.

We are extremely proud to see how far we’ve come since we first started off as a passion project in 2022. From our first Land Cruiser Day to our first 4 Wheels Fest, we are extremely excited to now introduce the Malayan Xpedition. This one-of-a-kind epic journey through Malaysia’s wild and beautiful landscapes is about giving Malaysia’s burgeoning off-roader community a like-minded platform to belong to. With the support of our long-term strategic partners and brands, we hope to grow this community responsibly, making off-roading safer, more inclusive, and sustainable for the years to come. By The Billions Founder Ned Nazlan.

Connecting Peninsular Malaysia’s Growing Off-Roading Community

Malayan Xpedition was created to meet the growing demand for organised, large-scale 4×4 expeditions in Peninsular Malaysia for all levels, ranging from beginners to experienced.

The Malayan Xpedition will serve to connect drivers, brands, and destinations across the interiors of West Malaysia.

Off-road enthusiasts already know the globally recognised Borneo Safari in East Malaysia, and the MOU enables BTB to learn the ropes from SFWDA on how to run the off-road expedition format better.

The signing event also included a pre-briefing for the Malayan Xpedition participants, which culminated in a special photo opportunity.

Expanding Industry Collaboration Across Malaysia’s Off-Roading Sector

The event was reinforced by Letters of Agreement (LOA) with brands across automotive, vehicle accessories, and lifestyle categories.

Confirmed collaborators include Great Wall Motor (GWM), UMW Grantt International (Grantt Lubricants), Ford Sime Darby Auto Connexion, RedSprings, BFGoodrich Tyres, FIVE Petroleum, Ironman 4×4, Nakawan, Welly Sg. Buloh, ANBOT Store, FireMaple, MeatXpert, Santapan RTEs, TJM 4×4 Malaysia, Tough Dog and Pedders.

This MOU signing sets the stage for BTB’s key events for 2025, namely:

4 Wheels Fest & Adventure Festival (11–12 October 2025) – BTB’s flagship gathering for the 4×4 community—this year with the added bonus of an outdoor adventure platform—brings together off-road enthusiasts for a weekend of exploration, outdoor lifestyle and scenic adventure — set against the cool backdrop of Awana Genting. Expect casual convoy sessions, lifestyle showcases and demos, cooking challenges, vehicle displays, and thrilling adventure sports such as ziplining, paintball, archery and rock climbing. This event is also an opportunity to connect with the growing 4×4 tribe.

– BTB’s flagship gathering for the 4×4 community—this year with the added bonus of an outdoor adventure platform—brings together off-road enthusiasts for a weekend of exploration, outdoor lifestyle and scenic adventure — set against the cool backdrop of Awana Genting. Expect casual convoy sessions, lifestyle showcases and demos, cooking challenges, vehicle displays, and thrilling adventure sports such as ziplining, paintball, archery and rock climbing. This event is also an opportunity to connect with the growing 4×4 tribe. Malayan Xpedition (11–16 October 2025) – A curated off-road expedition blending adventure, cultural immersion, and conservation. Both first-time and seasoned explorers can expect customised trails, scenic night drives, river and mountain crossings, as well as group challenges ranging from cooking to kayaking. The 5-day expedition itinerary includes visits to Orang Asli villages to deliver medical aid, dental check-ups, and haircuts alongside the on-ground medic and volunteer teams, closing off with a beachside dinner. More than a drive; the Malayan Xpedition is a test of endurance, teamwork, and adventure.

These flagship BTB events are where automotive culture, lifestyle, and adventure intersect, offering participants hands-on experiences that truly embody BTB’s ethos: real stories, real people, real experiences.

Head HERE for more information.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.